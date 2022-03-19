Today's headlines: Ireland witnessing a surge in opioid deaths; and surrogate mothers in a perilous situation in Ukraine

Ireland witnessing a surge in opioid deaths, as number of prescriptions soars by over 50pc

The use of the highly addictive prescription painkiller oxycodone has soared over the past decade in Ireland, with the prescription rate for the drug jumping by more than 50pc.

Biden warns Xi there will be consequences if China gives weapons to Russia

Joe Biden last night warned of “consequences” if Beijing provided Russia with weapons to assist its invasion of Ukraine.

'Catriona Carey was so convincing – sometimes I feel like putting my head through a concrete wall and wish that I was dead’

Catriona Carey is now facing the biggest battle of her life. Gardaí are ramping up their investigation into multiple allegations of fraud concerning her business Careysfort Asset Estates, receivers have been appointed to one of two properties she owns, her network of business contacts is washing its hands of her and she is due up in court next month over alleged driving offences.

War babies: the plight of surrogate mothers stranded in Ukraine

Thousands of babies are born to Ukrainian women every year for foreign parents. But surrogate mothers now find themselves in a perilous situation — and the future of their babies is uncertain.

People left to bleed or burn to death in hellish Mariupol as street battles rage

Chechen special forces were fighting house to house in Mariupol yesterday as gun battles were reported in the destroyed city centre. Moscow said it was “tightening the noose” as Russian-backed forces had reached the centre of the besieged Ukrainian city after weeks of pressure and shelling.

A coalition of fuel guzzlers as only three ministers use electric vehicles

Ministers are still failing to lead the way on the switch to electric vehicles as the majority hold on to their petrol and diesel cars. Just two ministers and one junior minister – all from the Green Party – use fully electric cars for their official business.

High childcare costs are forcing too many young women to choose family or career

Young mothers forced to give up their careers due to Ireland’s childcare crisis are experiencing a “loss of identity” and struggling financially as the cost of living soars.

P&O ferry suspension could lead to empty supermarket shelves and price increases

Irish hauliers have warned that the continued suspension of P&O Ferries’s services could lead to empty supermarket shelves and food price increases in some major retail chains.

Helping refugees fleeing war enter State system is top priority

A 15-day-old baby and a woman 39 weeks pregnant are among the Ukrainian people who have been given sanctuary in Ireland since the start of the devastating war that has forced them to flee their homes.

Anxious repatriation wait for killed Irish journalist Pierre’s family

The family of Irish photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski, who was killed in Ukraine this week, are anxiously awaiting updates on the mission to bring their beloved son and brother home to Dublin for burial.

‘It’s the closest thing to feeling like a rock star’: jockey Rachael Blackmore makes history again

Rachael Blackmore has once again made history after becoming the first female jockey to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup. The Tipperary jockey said she felt like a “rock star” when the 73,875 crowd yesterday went wild as she crossed the finish line on A Plus Tard.

Irish aid convoy arrives at Ukraine-Poland border with urgent supplies