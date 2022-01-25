| 6.4°C Dublin

‘Today my voice is almost gone’ - but Charlie Bird insists he will still climb Croagh Patrick

Charlie Bird with his wife Claire and their dog Tiger. Expand

Eoghan Moloney

Charlie Bird has confirmed that his voice is “almost gone” but defiantly vowed that he will climb Croagh Patrick on April 2.

The former RTÉ correspondent shared the news in a Twitter post alongside a video with his beloved dog Tiger. The clip, which is a few years old, shows Charlie singing and his sidekick Tiger howling.

Mr Bird said the video served as a “stark reminder” of his journey with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

“Someone found this on Twitter recently. I put it up a few years ago...In a way it is a stark reminder of how far I have now travelled...Today my voice is almost gone. But thankfully Tiger can still sing. I will still be climbing Croagh Patrick on April 2nd,” Mr Bird said.

Climb With Charlie is a charitable initiative established by the former reporter in which he will summit Ireland’s holy mountain to raise funds and awareness for people suffering from terminal illnesses and mental health struggles.

Mr Bird received a terminal diagnosis of MND last year after noticing issues with his voice and has spoken candidly about his challenges since the diagnosis.

He also said the outpouring of love and support from people across the nation and beyond has given him renewed vigour and “lifted my spirits”.

Mr Bird will be joined on his April 2 climb by cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan and a host of Ireland’s well known campaigners and faces.

Mr Bird has called on people around the country who can’t join him on the Reek on April 2 to climb a mountain in their local area and donate to Climb With Charlie if they can - the proceeds of which go to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Foundation and Pieta House.

“Climb every mountain on the 2nd of April. And always reach out the hand of friendship,” he said.

