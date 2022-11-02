Today FM’s Matt Cooper forced off air due to ‘precautionary evacuation’

Today FM’s Matt Cooper was forced off air for a brief period this evening following a “precautionary evacuation” at the studio.

The host of The Last Word programme, which airs weeknights from 4.30pm to 7pm, had to stop his broadcast for a short time after 5pm this evening.

A spokesperson for Today FM said: “The Last Word programme transferred to music for a brief period after 5 pm following a fire alarm activation in the studios.

“A precautionary evacuation was undertaken, and the show returned to air after a few minutes once it was confirmed all was safe and in order.”

The current affairs programme features a variety of guests each night to discuss the latest news across the country.

The latest JNLR figures for the period from July 2021 to June of this year show Cooper’s audience for The Last Word increased by 4,000 in the last year, and now broadcasts to 174,000 listeners each night.

The veteran journalist and author also presents his podcast Magnified with Matt Cooper which features interviews with guests from across the worlds of entertainment, business, sports, politics.

Episodes are released weekly and typically range from an hour to an hour and a half in length.