‘To only get 24 days of trading and be shut down again was just heartbreaking’ – businessman calls for clarity on reopening

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said: “If I was running a business now, I would be thinking it’s a probability that I’ll be closed until the end of March.” Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

BUSINESSMAN David Finn has called on the Government to clear up the uncertainty around reopening dates.

Mr Finn, a hairdresser, owns the Style Bar in Portlaoise, Co Laois and said he would prefer to know now if the current period of lockdown is going to be extended further.

He was responding to comments by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, who said: “If I was running a business now, I would be thinking it’s a probability that I’ll be closed until the end of March.” Mr Varadkar added that the situation will be reviewed at the end of January.

Mr Finn said that alerting businesses to a later reopening at this point could actually save them money. “You might be able to get rebate from insurance because you can negotiate that now in advance. These are things businesses can work on, but it is very hard to do that after the fact.”

He does not have an issue with the current restrictions given the high number of Covid-19 cases, but is anxious to know what will happen beyond the end of January.

"It has been stop-start and when we got going in December, I think a lot of us thought that was going to be the end of the lockdown for a couple of months,” said the publican. “To only get 24 days of trading and to be shut down again was just disheartening.

"There are costs involved with reopening so the more that happens, the less inclined you are to be planning now for the end of January, when you don’t know if that is going to be the case."

Mr Finn pointed out how, in the hairdressing industry, they need a time frame to fill or cancel appointments.

"So if people are booked in for February, do we need to cancel them? Likewise, if we knew we were reopening in March, we would start opening up appointments books for that time, but at the moment, we can do neither.”

Mr Finn pointed out that businesses have ongoing costs, even when they are shut.

"We have an online booking system. We could stop that for a month or two if we knew we were going to be shut for a month or two. We pay a couple of hundred euro a month for it.”

He said it wouldn’t have made sense to cancel the booking system for the sake of a few weeks. However, if the situation is not going to change by the end of this month, it would be better to know now.

"We can’t make any decisions because we just don’t know what we are planning for."

Other ongoing costs include rent, electricity bills, phone bills and insurance costs which have to be paid every month. “When there is nothing coming in, they become big bills,” he said.

The 34-year-old, who employs 18 staff, added that when the pandemic is over, it will take “way more than a couple of good months or a good year to replace essentially a lost year in trading”.

Not knowing what is coming next poses difficulties. “I have staff who don’t know if their kids are going to be back to school at the end of the month. They don’t know if they are going to be back to work. Nobody knows what’s going on.

"Why not come out and tell everybody so people can plan?”

Online Editors