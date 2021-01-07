‘To only get 24 days of trading and be shut down again was just heartbreaking’ – business owners calls for clarity on reopening

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said: “If I was running a business now, I would be thinking it’s a probability that I’ll be closed until the end of March.” Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

DAVID Finn is among business owners who are calling on the Government to clear up the uncertainty around reopening dates.

Mr Finn, a hairdresser, owns the Style Bar in Portlaoise, Co Laois and said he would prefer to know now if the current period of lockdown is going to be extended further.

He was responding to comments by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, who said: “If I was running a business now, I would be thinking it’s a probability that I’ll be closed until the end of March.” Mr Varadkar added that the situation will be reviewed at the end of January.

Mr Finn said that alerting businesses to a later reopening at this point could actually save them money. “You might be able to get rebate from insurance because you can negotiate that now in advance. These are things businesses can work on, but it is very hard to do that after the fact.”

He does not have an issue with the current restrictions given the high number of Covid-19 cases, but is anxious to know what will happen beyond the end of January.

"It has been stop-start and when we got going in December, I think a lot of us thought that was going to be the end of the lockdown for a couple of months,” he said. “To only get 24 days of trading and to be shut down again was just disheartening.

"There are costs involved with reopening so the more that happens, the less inclined you are to be planning now for the end of January, when you don’t know if that is going to be the case."

Mr Finn pointed out how, in the hairdressing industry, they need a time frame to fill or cancel appointments.

"So if people are booked in for February, do we need to cancel them? Likewise, if we knew we were reopening in March, we would start opening up appointments books for that time, but at the moment, we can do neither.”

Mr Finn pointed out that businesses have ongoing costs, even when they are shut.

"We have an online booking system. We could stop that for a month or two if we knew we were going to be shut for a month or two. We pay a couple of hundred euro a month for it.”

He said it wouldn’t have made sense to cancel the booking system for the sake of a few weeks. However, if the situation is not going to change by the end of this month, it would be better to know now.

"We can’t make any decisions because we just don’t know what we are planning for."

Other ongoing costs include rent, electricity bills, phone bills and insurance costs which have to be paid every month. “When there is nothing coming in, they become big bills,” he said.

The 34-year-old, who employs 18 staff, added that when the pandemic is over, it will take “way more than a couple of good months or a good year to replace essentially a lost year in trading”.

Not knowing what is coming next poses difficulties. “I have staff who don’t know if their kids are going to be back to school at the end of the month. They don’t know if they are going to be back to work. Nobody knows what’s going on.

"Why not come out and tell everybody so people can plan?”

In Dundrum, Anita Murray owner of beauty salon and spa Edvard & Pink said she would be 'hugely disappointed' if the reopening of businesses was delayed until March.

She said salons and spas accepted with the number of Covid-19 cases at the moment that

"we all need to stay at home and do our bit."

Ms Murray said that within the sector, the measures that were in place were very robust and had been effective.

"In terms of our industry and the importance of mental health, it is not just about having a wax or getting your nails polished, people's wellbeing is critical."

She has 28 staff working for her and she opened up her business in 2008.

She is hopeful that the numbers will be supressed sufficiently to allow businesses open up again in February.

"A lot of people, not just in our business, but every business in the country, people in good faith purchased gift vouchers and gift cards and people I sure would like to use them."

She said that there is "a great responsibility on business owners to keep people safe and salons and spas including our own has made enormous investment in following the guidelines and investing in all the materials and PPE."

"I think we need to be looking at the data and if we are able to present a case that our settings are safe and we are not responsible for any outbreaks, then there should be consideration around the reopening in February."

Meanwhile giving his reaction to Mr Varadkar's comments, Neil McDonnell, Chief Executive of Irish Small and Medium Enterprises (ISME) body said: "Given the direction of travel in the infection numbers, Government action was necessary.

However, it is the uncertainty "that is the real killer for a lot of business".

He pointed out that the Tánaiste's words mean some don't know when they will open again.

Mr McDonnell said that lockdowns have a cumulative effect. "Businesses do not get back to normal when lockdowns end, and revenue losses cannot be made up retrospectively for the vast majority of businesses."

He added that continued business supports are essential, but must not be made difficult to access.

