Titanic disaster: Expert separates fact from fiction on 110th anniversary of disaster

One urban legend places the blame for the sinking of RMS Titanic on sectarianism at Belfast’s Harland & Wolff shipyard.

The story went that when Titanic was being constructed, it was given the British Board of Trade registration number 390904, which when read backwards, reflected in the water, spelled “NO POPE”.

The world-famous shipyard had a predominantly Protestant workforce.

It is claimed that very few Catholics worked on the construction of Titanic as a direct result of not wishing to travel into Protestant east Belfast.

When Titanic sank on April 15, 1912, the urban legend alleged the ship went down as a direct result of the anti-Catholicism at the Belfast shipyard.

The ‘no pope’ story is believed to have been concocted after dockworkers in Queenstown, Ireland (Titanic’s last port of call before setting sail for New York), claimed they had found anti-Roman Catholic graffiti written on the ship’s coalbunkers when they were loading coal.

However, the story is a complete myth, in that the Titanic had the British Board of Trade registration number 131428 (and the H&W yard No. 401) when it was being built.

Expand Close A computer-enhanced image of Titanic at its final resting place / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A computer-enhanced image of Titanic at its final resting place

More than likely, the story possibly stems from a joke or two made in one of the Protestant pubs in and around the shipyard.

Furthermore, Lord Pirrie, the chairman of the Harland & Wolff shipyard, was actually sympathetic to Home Rule and hired workers for their talents and their abilities, regardless of their religion.

Lest we forget

A total of 1,523 passengers and crew died when Titanic sank, and 815 passengers and 708 crew members (705 of the 2,228 on board) survived the disaster.

The people on the Titanic when she struck an iceberg at 11.40 pm on April 14 were:

• 337 first-class

• 271 second-class

• 712 third-class

• 908 Crew

Final port of call

Queenstown (now Cobh), a sheltered seaport town on the coast of Co Cork, was Titanic’s last port of call and the place where the vast majority of Irish passengers who were booked on her maiden voyage boarded.

Titanic arrived off Roches Point at 11.30am on Thursday, April 11, 1912.

The passengers were ferried to the ship from Queenstown by two tenders, PS America and PS Ireland.

A total of 123 passengers boarded at Queenstown: three in first class, seven in second class and 113 in third class.

At 1.40pm on April 11, 1912, Titanic weighed anchor and set off for New York.

Cost of construction

It cost £1.5m ($7.5m) to build Titanic. It would cost $400m to build the same ship today. It cost in excess of $200m to make James Cameron’s movie Titanic, released in 1997.

A costly voyage

The price of the most expensive one-way ticket on Titanic’s doomed maiden voyage was:

• First class (Parlour Suite) £512/$2,560 (£8,192 today)

• Second class £13/$65 (£208 today)

• Third class £6/$30 (£96 today)

Although we often see a figure of £870 as being the price for the most expensive suite booked on the Titanic, the highest amount paid for this suite was £512 by a Mrs Cardeza.

This included fares for her son and two servants, rail fares and excess luggage fees.

The minimum first-class fare was £26 ($130). Prices for second-class berths varied between £12 ($60) and £13 ($65).

The skilled workers at Harland & Wolff shipyard who built RMS Titanic were paid £2 ($10) per week. Unskilled men were paid £1 or less per week.

Therefore, despite having helped build the biggest and most luxurious ship in the world in 1912, a one-way trip in a first-class berth would have cost the Belfast yard’s men four to eight months of wages.

A costly lecture

RMS Titanic survivor Stuart Collet lodged a claim against White Star Line for the sum of $50 in respect of damaged handwritten college notes.

Hitting the headlines

On the morning of the sinking of the RMS Titanic, April 15, 1912, the headline in the New York Times read: “New Liner Hits An Iceberg; Sinking By The Bow At Midnight; Women Put Off In Life Boats; Last Wireless At 12:27A.M. Blurred.” In the New York Evening Sun on the afternoon of April 15, the headline read: “All Saved From Titanic After Collision.”

Keeping in touch

It cost 12 shillings and sixpence/$3.12 ($50 today) to send a wireless telegram (for the first 10 words, and 9d per word thereafter) on Titanic.

In excess of 250 passenger telegrams were sent and received during the ship’s doomed maiden voyage.

An electric ship

RMS Titanic was equipped with four 400 kilowatt electrical generators. They were used to power the electric heaters and lamps throughout the ship, the gymnasium equipment and the electric lifts which took passengers and crew between decks, as well as cooking in the galley, the ventilation fans, releasing the lower watertight doors, and operating the telephone system and the Marconi wireless equipment.

The lower watertight doors were released by an electric solenoid, after which they dropped under their own weight, with the speed of descent controlled by a hydraulic system.

There were other watertight doors higher up in the ship that had to be cranked shut by hand.

Interestingly, the refrigeration plant was powered by steam, not by electricity.

All of Titanic’s engineers lost their lives in the disaster, staying at their posts to man the pumps and those boilers which remained operable while the passengers evacuated the vessel. The electricians tended to the ship’s electrical system.

Going for a swim

RMS Titanic boasted a heated swimming pool which was large enough for the ship’s passengers to both swim in and dive into. However, RMS Adriatic held the distinction of being the first liner to have a heated plunge bath. While it was smaller than the pool on the Titanic, it was nonetheless described as a pool in White Star Line brochures.

The Titanic’s pool, like the Adriatic’s, was heated by means of it being filled with warm saltwater from the condensers. The six-foot saltwater pool was reserved for first-class passengers and cost $1.00 to use.

Titanic’s older sister, the Olympic, also had a heated swimming pool.

Interestingly, RMS Adriatic was launched on September 20, 1906, the same day the Cunard Line launched RMS Mauretania.

And the band played on

The last tune the band on RMS Titanic played before the ship sank is widely believed to have been Autumn by Louis Von Esch, a popular waltz at the time, and not, as legend would have it, Nearer, My God, to Thee.

The former is based on the reports of the surviving wireless operator Harold Bride.

The author Walter Lord, in his novel The Night Lives On (his sequel to his A Night to Remember) said that Bride was actually speaking about Songe d’Automne, a popular ragtime number at the time.

It is widely believed that had the band on Titanic actually played Nearer, My God, to Thee it would have caused even more panic among the passengers because it would have given them the impression that they were about to die.

The band was supplied by Liverpool’s Black Talent Agency. They signed on the ship for one shilling a month and were housed in second-class quarters.

None of the band members survived the disaster. Quite coldly, the Black Talent Agency sent the violinist’s family a bill for the cost of the unpaid and unreturned uniform he was wearing when the ship went down.

Titanic’s man of God

It has been claimed that as Titanic was slowly sinking, the Reverend John Harper gave away his life jacket, telling people: “I am going up, not down.”

Some survivors said he walked around the lifeboats, telling the men to let women, children and unsaved people onto the lifeboats because the unsaved were unprepared to die and be ushered into eternity.

Other survivors said that Rev Harper stood on the deck and said the Sinner’s Prayer for anyone who wanted to seek forgiveness from Jesus Christ.

It was further claimed that a very close friend of Rev Harper asked him to get off the Titanic when it was anchored just off Queenstown because he felt there was something not quite right with the vessel.

His friend was booked on another liner which was due to set sail for New York some time after Titanic’s maiden voyage, and the friend even offered to pay Rev Harper’s travel costs.

Rev Harper politely declined the kind offer, informing his friend that he had God’s work to do.

It has also been suggested that Rev Harper was the person who asked the band to play Nearer, My God, To Thee in an effort to bring about a level of calmness on the boat deck as the ship began to sink.

Shortage of bathtubs

Despite the grandeur of RMS Titanic, remarkably, there were only two bathtubs available for the approximately 700 passengers in third class.

There were a number of public baths throughout first class and second class. However, only the two B Deck promenade suites in first class had exclusive private bathrooms, while some staterooms throughout B and C Decks also shared a private bath en-suite with the adjoining stateroom.

The patriotic line

The third and last of the Olympic class trio of ships built for the White Star Line was originally named Gigantic. It was renamed HMHS Britannic after the Titanic sank.

Many people at the time believed that the White Star Line was making some form of patriotic statement.

Though it is unknown for certain why the name of the ship was changed, it is quite possible that Britannic, a reference to Great Britain, was named in response to the Hamburg-America Line’s Vaterland — the term used by Germans to refer to their homeland.

The Vaterland was completed in the spring of 1914. At 54,282 gross tons, she was the world’s largest ship at the time.

The Britannic met her doom very soon after striking a mine during the First World War off the Greek island of Kea in the Mediterranean Sea.

The rudder

The rudder of RMS Titanic weighed a mammoth 100 tons. The Parsons turbine on board the ship, meanwhile, produced 16,000 hp (165 rpm).

Keeping up appearances

Hairdryers were fitted on board the Olympic when she received a ladies’ hairdressing salon during one of her refits, and a similar facility was intended for the Britannic before she finally became a hospital ship during the First World War.

The grand staircase

The grand staircase on RMS Titanic, one of the ship’s outstanding features, connected seven decks. Many movies about the sinking of the Titanic have depicted the grand staircase accurately and some not.

Titanic’s grand staircase features in the video game Titanic: Adventure Out of Time. The foremost staircase is depicted correctly, but in the aft grand staircase there is no clock present on the A Deck landing.

‘Grand staircase’ was never a term used by the White Star Line or Harland & Wolff. Rather, it was a descriptive term that came into use later on.