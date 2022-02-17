Timeline: What we can expect to come from Storm Eunice

With weather warnings in place for the imminent arrival of Storm Dudley, a wind surfer takes the opportunity to test his skills in the rough conditions at Garrylucas, Co. Cork, Ireland. Picture David Creedon

Thursday afternoon onwards: Storm Eunice will likely not come into being until Thursday afternoon or evening, Met Éireann have said, but the national forecaster’s models show that it will rapidly drop in pressure and bring with it treacherous conditions as it barrels towards Ireland.

1am Friday:

A yellow wind, rain and snow warning comes into effect for the entire country as Storm Eunice approaches, bringing with it heavy rain, snowfall and strong winds. There is also a chance of spot flooding in places, along with coastal flooding due to high tides and storm surge.

5am Friday:

A status orange wind warning comes into effect for Galway, Clare, Limerick, Kerry, Cork, Wexford and Waterford. The storm winds will intensify during the early morning with gusts exceeding 130km/h in exposed areas and near coastlines. Met Éireann have warned gusts will likely cause damage to structures and cause power outages.

11am Friday:

The orange wind warning for the seven counties most at risk of wind damage will end but Met Éireann have cautioned wind will still be very strong nationwide for much of Friday. Snow will begin to fall from early morning in parts of Connacht and Ulster, likely leading to lying snow and very dangerous driving conditions as high winds and snowfall will create blizzard-like conditions and reduce visibility. Heavy rain will sweep across much of the south and east of the nation.

3pm Friday:

The yellow wind, snow and rain warning for Storm Eunice will be lifted but the risk of coastal flooding and storm surge will not have subsided as high tides will coincide with strong winds and heavy rainfall. Met Éireann have advised high winds will sweep up along the eastern seaboard for much of Friday and while weather warnings will have passed, conditions will still remain very unsettled into Friday night.



