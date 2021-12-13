Time-consuming appeals process is preventing properties from being placed on the register of vacant sites

APPEALS are slowing down the addition of new sites to the vacant site register, according to Dublin City Council.

This in turn reduces the amount of levies that may be collected by councils.

The Irish Independent has previously reported that around €12m is currently owed to councils across the country in vacant site levies, with lack of staff and poor interpretation of legislation being blamed.

Appearing before the Oireachtas Housing committee tomorrow, Dublin City Council reps will tell TDs and Senators that under the Urban Regeneration and Housing Act 2015, sites can be appealed at “every step” which slows down their addition onto the vacant sites register.

Read More

Once they are on the register, the councils can then charge a levy of 7pc each year on the site.

“It is worth noting that the act provides for appeals at every step of the process, which has the effect of slowing down entry onto the register and applying the levy,” Richard Shakespeare, deputy chief executive of DCC, will say in his opening remarks.

There is no interest on unpaid levies and the council cannot “compulsorily acquire vacant property”.

The aim of the levy is to encourage housing development on lands which are suitable for housing or regeneration.

However, many councils report difficulties in collecting the levy and the Government will move to introduce a vacant homes tax in two years’ time, which will replace the vacant site levy.

This will see land zoned for housing that is not being developed subject to an annual levy of 3pc, which is lower than the current 7pc under the vacant site levy.

Mr Shakespeare will also say how there is no “low-hanging fruit” for homes in Dublin which are empty and available to be used for social housing.

Despite CSO data showing that there are 30,000 vacant properties in Dublin, he will argue that the council’s own data shows that even though some homes appear to be empty, further research finds that they are actually in use.

In 2017, the council conducted a “street-survey” test to find vacant homes, which found a total of 213 potentially vacant homes.

However, only 49 were confirmed to be empty by neighbours and 16 were vacant for long periods of time.

Only three homes were identified to be suitable for the Buy and Renew Scheme – where local authorities buy and refurbish existing housing stock – or a repair-and-lease scheme for private landlords.