TikTok to clamp down on Covid anti-vaccination content

TikTok says it will put new restrictions on Covid vaccine misinformation and place extra protections to combat eating disorders and graphic videos on its platform.

The giant platform, which has 800m users and bases its European headquarters in Dublin, says that when users search for vaccine information in-app, a banner will direct them to “trusted information from respected experts”.

It is also introducing a new ‘vaccine tag’ to detect and tag all videos with words and hashtags related to the COVID-19 vaccine. A banner will be attached to these videos, TikTok says, with the message 'learn more about COVID-19 vaccines'. This will redirect users to “verifiable, authoritative sources of information”.

The online service says it will also “improve” its policies on self-harm and suicide content and “avoid normalising self-injury behaviours”.

“Our policy on eating disorder content has additional considerations to prohibit normalising or glorifying dangerous weight loss behaviours,” the company says, without illustrating examples.

It has promised to beef up policies against bullying and harassment for victims of abuse, as well taking firmer action on ‘doxxing’, cyberstalking and sexual harassment. It will also bolster its protections on ‘harmful activities’ engaged in by younger users, particularly around content promoting “dangerous dares, games and other acts that may jeopardise the safety of youth”.

"Since the start of the pandemic, TikTok has provided access to public health information from experts in our app and relief for frontline workers and families,” said Kevin Morgan, Head of Product and Process, Europe. “As COVID-19 vaccines are developed and approved, we're furthering our efforts to support the wellbeing of our community by making authoritative information about vaccines readily available. At the same time, we continue to remove misinformation about the coronavirus and vaccinations.”

