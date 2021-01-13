TikTok introduces new rules to curb child grooming

TikTok, the social media platform best known for user-made, short funny videos, is strengthening its anti-grooming rules by making accounts held by children under 16 ‘private’ by default.

It will also disallow public comments on TikTok videos made by those under 16, restricting them to ‘friends’ or ‘no-one’.

And downloads of videos made by those under 16 will not be allowed unless the account-holding child manually switches that permission on.

The move follows similar action taken by YouTube, which uncovered disturbing evidence of predators leaving comments on videos made by children.

Read More

Other rules changes on TikTok include setting the "suggest your account to others" feature to "off" by default for accounts under 16 and removing the ability for others to ‘Duet’ and ‘Stitch’ with content created by those under 16. For users ages 16 to 17, the default settings of Duet and Stitch will now be set to "friends."

Tens of thousands of Irish children and younger teens use TikTok, which is now one of the world’s biggest social media platforms that is used by kids. Because of this, there are also heightened sensitivities of interaction between adults and kids on the forum.

"We know there is no finish line when it comes to minor safety, and that is why we are continuously evolving our policies and investing in our technology and human-moderation teams so that TikTok remains a safe place for all our users to express their creativity,” said Alexandra Evans, head of child safety for TikTok in Europe.

"The changes announced today build on previous changes we've made to promote minor safety, including restricting direct messaging and hosting live streams to accounts 16 and over and enabling parents and caregivers to set guardrails for their teen's TikTok account through our Family Pairing feature.”

Last year, TikTok moved to restrict its direct messaging features to those over 16 years of age.

The Chinese-owned firm recently opened a ‘trust and safety hub’ office in Dublin, to serve the European market.

Read More

Online Editors