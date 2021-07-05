Tiggy’s Trust created to honour the ‘golden heart and infectious, fun personality’ of tragic young equestrian champion

The sisters of a young equestrian champion who died almost three weeks ago in an accident have created a trust fund and social media page in her memory and as a way for people to share stories about the bubbly teenager.

Tiggy (Allegra) Hancock, 15, from Corries House, Corries, Co Carlow, a champion equestrian rider died on June 16 at Greenogue Equestrian Centre, Rathcoole, Co Dublin.

Despite frantic efforts to save her by emergency services and medics, the teenager was pronounced dead at Our Lady’s Hospital for Sick Children in Crumlin, Dublin.

She is survived by her parents Frank and Jane along with her older sisters Eliza (25) and Lucy (21).

The teenager’s funeral service was held at the Good Shepard Church in Lorum, Co Carlow - just three kilometres from her home with hundreds of mourners paying their respects.

Her mum Jane explained that their, “special Tigster was known for her kindness and infectious sense of fun and mischief and we have been so touched by the love shown by her wide circle of friends and acquaintances.”

The equestrian community around the world wore yellow for the Kilkenny College as a mark of respect for her.

The Facebook page, Tiggy’s Trust, created by her older sisters says: “Tiggy's Trust is a foundation set up in memory of the incredible Tiggy Hancock, a talented rider, beloved daughter, sister and friend, and all-round wonderful person who was taken from this world on the 16th of June 2021 at just 15 years of age.

“It was no coincidence that Tiggy touched the lives of so many in her short life - her golden heart and infectious fun personality extended to all who knew her.”

The post adds: “We have set up Tiggy's Trust as a way to honour Tiggy's memory by spreading the kindness and generosity that she exuded to those who need it most.

“We will update this page with details of what we plan to do with Tiggy's Trust in the coming days, and greatly appreciate any donations that you could make.

“This is also a place for anyone with memories and stories of Tiggy to share them, we welcome each and every one. Thank you, Jane, Frank, Eliza, Lucy and Tiggy xxx.”