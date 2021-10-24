Tickets will not be required for pubs with live music, a spokesperson for Minister Catherine Martin has confirmed.

However, tickets will be required if customers at pubs with live music are allowed to dance.

There has been significant backlash against the Government after new guidelines stated that nightclubs and venues with music and dancing will require tickets for all attendees.

Read More

Vintners groups have criticised the lack of clarity from Government, saying that there was ambiguity around whether or not late bars with music will require tickets.

However, the spokesperson for Minister Martin confirmed this weekend that tickets will only be required for “live entertainment and nightclubs”.

“Tickets are only required for venues operating for the purposes of live entertainment or nightclubs,” they said.

“The ticketing requirement does not apply to other hospitality venues, for example, pubs operating under their usual licence with some music for patrons to enjoy while seated at tables.”

However, tickets will be required for pubs if they are to allow dancing.

“But if a pub wants to do dancing and operate under the new guidelines for venues that operate as nightclubs or live entertainment, they will need the relevant licenses and they will have to be ticketed,” the spokesperson said.

It is understood that the new ticketing system will mainly apply to nightclubs and live events venues.

While pubs will still be able to have live music without a ticketing system, they will be expected to put in place tickets if they have dancefloors.

It is understood that pubs and late night bars will not need tickets if patrons are seated.

A Government source said that because dancefloors are higher risk environments as there's more interaction between customers, a ticketing system will allow for easier contact tracing.

This will comply with Nphet's request that sectors which have been closed can reopen as long as they do so with "protective measures" in its letter to Government last week.

The new guidelines are set to be published next week, with officials from the Departments of Culture and Tourism, as well as Enterprise, set to meet with vintners and the live events sector representatives on Tuesday.