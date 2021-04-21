Ticket reseller Viagogo claims new touting legislation is ‘unconstitutional’ by infringing property rights

Ticket reseller Viagogo has claimed that new ticket touting legislation, which was signed off by Cabinet Ministers earlier this week, is “unconstitutional” as it could infringe property rights.

The Sale of Tickets (Cultural, Entertainment, Recreational and Sporting Events) Bill 2021 will be published later this week.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is anxious to enact the legislation before the Euro championships is planned to kick off in June.

A person found guilty of an offence under the new law will face a fine of up to €100,000 or up to two years imprisonment.

Viagogo has claimed that the legislation will be “unenforceable” and that it will infringe on constitutional protections regarding property rights.

“We firmly believe that once someone purchases a ticket that it is theirs. The terms and conditions of a primary market seller cannot impinge on this,” said Head of Government Affairs for Viagogo Frankie Mulqueen.

“However, while the Government will legislate to respect one element of this constitutional right, it removes its protections by setting a price cap on private property and their holders right to sell at a price they deem fair.”

He said that this “opens the door” to price caps on land, housing and numbers of good “for political popularity” without addressing their causes.

“This Government and previous Governments have consistently ruled out price caps on rent and housing on the basis that this Attorney General and all their predecessors have stated unequivocally that they are unconstitutional.

“This is the thin edge of the wedge to the diluting of property rights in Ireland,” Mr Mulqueen said.

This will lead to more tickets being driven “underground” as “unscrupulous” ticket touts will overcharge customers with higher prices without “the kind of customer guarantees that Viagogo offers.”

Under the new laws, tickets sold for events or venues which have been “designated” as falling under the legislation will mean that the original seller must be given “clear information” that the ticket cannot be resold for above face value.

Those reselling the tickets must also provide information on the original sale price of the ticket and the location of the seat or standing area listed on the ticket.

The legislation does not include amateur sports clubs and registered charities for fundraising purposes.

However, reseller Viagogo has warned that the proposed Bill could “gravely affect” the travel and hospitality sector.

“The proposed Bill will also gravely affect the already beleaguered travel and hospitality sector which has been badly damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, by denying international tourists’ access to many live events in Ireland,” Mr Mulqueen added.

