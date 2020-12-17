‘Thrilled we could at least hold hands’ – Maggie marks 103rd birthday by reuniting with husband John

Maggie Timmins is pictured on her 103rd birthday as she is reunited with her husband John (93) after nine months' separation at the Oak View Nursing Home, Belturbet, Co. Cavan. The couple have been married for nearly 70 years. Maggie said she was disappointed not to be able to give John a kiss as he was "wearing a muzzle". Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Maggie Timmins has had many birthdays but few have been quite as special as her 103rd.

That’s because the Cavan woman got to see her husband John for the first time in months, which she said was the best birthday present she could ask for.

Maggie celebrated her birthday on Thursday with a small number of family members in a socially-distanced, outdoor party at Oak View Nursing Home in Belturbet, Co Cavan, where she is a resident.

Maggie and her husband John haven’t seen each other since the second lockdown began earlier this year due to Covid-19 restrictions on nursing homes.

This made yesterday’s reunion very special.

While she rued the fact she could not give her husband John a kiss due to the “muzzle” he was wearing, referring to the face mask, Maggie said she was “thrilled that we could at least hold hands.

“If we survive another year, we will be 70 years married,” Maggie said , adding that she got “a great husband”.

Maggie pointed out John had not been well since he had a stroke recently and said she hopes he gets a coronavirus vaccine before she does.

“I hadn’t seen him for a good few months.

"This virus has ruined everything, but I had a wonderful day.

“I was delighted to see him” Maggie said.

She thanked the workers at the nursing home for facilitating her birthday bash and said she got “all kinds of everything” in her birthday celebrations.

“I had my daughter Mary there and my husband, and some grandchildren and great grandchildren.

I got cards and ornaments and the lot,” a grateful Maggie said.

This is the second pandemic Maggie has encountered but she admits she doesn’t remember the Spanish Flu as she was “just one or two at the time.”

There is very little else Maggie doesn’t remember, though.

A staff member of the nursing home describes her as incredibly sharp, which she confirmed herself.

“People from the town often called in here to see me to ask about their own family to see what I remembered of them and I could tell them the lot,” she said.

She said a cousin of hers told her she “didn’t have a brain, but rather a computer,” Maggie laughed.

The Killylea woman said she didn’t watch Cavan in the semi-final but usually follows the Cavan and Monaghan footballers.

She has “no time for hurling”.

The centenarian said she hoped to get out to her family for Christmas but the worsening Covid-19 situation ended any possibility of that.

“It could be my last Christmas, I won’t live forever, you know,” she joked.

Maggie said the secret to long life is “hard work, keep going all the time, a good family and hope that you don’t get into too much trouble”.

