Three weeks to complete over 85s vaccinations – Donnelly

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said it will take three weeks to conclude the vaccination of the over-85 age group against Covid-19.

He said that the next seven days will mark “an important week” in the fight-back against the virus, with the further roll-out of the vaccination programme to the general population.

The first phase of the vaccination programme had focused on long term residential care and on frontline health care workers.

Under the next phase which begins tomorrow, just over 70,000 people over the age of 85 who haven’t yet been vaccinated, will receive the jab.

"It will take three weeks. This coming week, there will be about 20,000 vaccines distributed to 84 GP practices, the largest practices, that will be in about 20 counties,” Mr Donnelly said.

The following week, the programme will be ramped up further, getting to another 384 practices. On the week of March 4, the balance of the practices will receive their deliveries of the vaccine.

He said GPs have started contacting the people on their books to organise for them to come in.

Meanwhile, Mr Donnelly said that it is too early be able to give accurate predictions as to when the country can exit Level 5 restrictions.

"I think what we are dealing with here is the challenge of an awful lot of uncertainty."

He said that a briefing from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) had informed him that about seven in every 10 of the new cases, are the UK variant of the virus.

"We know that it’s much more aggressive. So there are two things happening here at the same time. We have got this much more contagious variant in the country, but at the same time we are rolling out a vaccination programme with highly effective vaccines.

"So, specifically what month different parts of the economy will be able to open up at this point is certainly difficult to say, but for the moment, certainly the public health advice to me and to Government is unambiguous which is, the case numbers, while very, very good and steady progress is being made, the case numbers are still very high.”

He pointed out that Nphet is forecasting that if we manage to continue suppressing the virus at the rate we have been, that we could be somewhere between 200-400 cases a day by the end of February.

"We need to keep pushing down much more than that before we can begin to very, very carefully open up.”

Speaking on RTE’s This Week radio programme, the Minister was asked about how long more are we going to be living under Level 5 restrictions.

"I think that’s the six million dollar question, and I would love to have an accurate answer, as would Government, as would Nphet.

"At the moment, Ireland’s in the same position as the rest of Europe whereby, with the amount of uncertainty there is between the vaccines and how much of an impact for example the vaccines have on transmissibility, and we hope they have a big impact, and then these variants and how quickly they can spread, it’s very difficult for anyone including our experts and our modelling teams to say exactly how long it’s going to take, but certainly we need to get it down much more than it is now.”

He said that the results for Ireland at the moment are mixed, Mr Donnelly said, adding that “steady progress is being made.”

“Thanks to everyone sticking with Level 5, we have got the biggest fall in Europe at the moment in our 14-day rate.

"However, I had a briefing with Dr Ronan Glynn after Nphet on Thursday and various points were raised. Close contacts are going up again, not a lot, but they are going back up again. The positivity rates remain high, particularly with close contacts, and the percentage of new cases coming from Dublin is rising.

"We think there is more opportunity in terms of workplaces to help people just add those extra protections as well, particularly with this new variant.

"So it’s far too early unfortunately, given all of that to be able to give accurate predictions as to when we can exit Level 5.”

In relation to schools re-opening, he said, he said that Education Minister Norma Foley is involved in intensive talks with the stakeholders.

