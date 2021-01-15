Three people who travelled 80km to ‘collect burgers’ among 37 fined for Covid breaches in January

Gardaí at a checkpoint on the M7 motorway at the border of Dublin and Kildare.

Three people who travelled 80km from Meath to Dublin to “collect burgers” are among 37 fined for breaching travel restrictions this month.

Between Monday and Wednesday this week, 29 Fixed Penalty Notices (FPN) of €100 were issued to people who broke the 5km rule as Gardaí clamp down on non-essential travel.

37 FPNs have been issued for breaking travel restrictions in the last two weeks.

A woman stopped at a checkpoint in Midleton was asked to return home but was later fined when seen at a local beach amenity outside of 5km, while six fines were issued after it transpired two gym instructors were training four clients in a gym in Dublin.

Read More

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said: "Our health service is under pressure. Deaths from COVID-19 are rising. ICU admissions are increasing. The best way for people to protect and honour front-line workers is to stay at home.

“The best way for people to protect their loved ones, their neighbours, and their communities is to stay at home.

"Please only make essential journeys. Exercise within 5km of your home. Minimise the amount of people you meet. Wear a face mask. Maintain social distancing. Wash your hands. If you visit somewhere to exercise and it is crowded then leave. This will all help reduce the spread of Covid-19 and protect lives,” added Deputy Twomey.

Gardaí are also advising the public that they are in danger of having their vehicle towed if they park illegally at popular beauty spots.

Last weekend, Wicklow Gardaí issued in excess of 50 Fixed Charge Notices (FCNs) for illegal parking and dangerous parking near amenities in the area. This was in addition to towing a number of vehicles, which obstructed emergency vehicle access.

Wicklow Gardaí had put in place additional checkpoints and engaged with a significant number of persons who following engagement subsequently complied with current Covid-19 Public Health regulations.

Online Editors