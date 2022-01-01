Three people have died following a two-car road collision in Co Meath.

Gardaí have confirmed that the crash occurred at the N52 slip road in Kells, beside the M3 motorway at around 4.45pm yesterday evening, New Year’s Eve.

It is understood the two cars collided head on, and the driver and passenger in one of the cars - both aged in their 20s - were killed.

A woman driving the second car was also killed.

Three children were travelling in one of the cars and a 12-year-old girl is understood to be in a serious condition in hospital.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them.