Rescuers help a woman evacuate a residential building damaged by shelling, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 16, 2022. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

More than three million people have now fled Ukraine since Vladimir Putin’s war began, according to the United Nations.

Figures from the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), mainly comprised of border agency data, showed that at least 3,000,381 people had left the country in the 20 days since Russia’s invasion of its sovereign neighbour began.

In the first days of the war, refugee agencies warned they were bracing for as many as 4 million people to leave Ukraine. But this figure is likely to be revised upwards – with western officials warning last week that this grim forecast could be realised within days.

The exodus seen in Ukraine is the largest in Europe since the Second World War, UN refugee agency chief Filippo Grandi said on Saturday.

But western officials have warned that “these are unprecedented movements of people in Europe, or indeed probably anywhere else in the world”.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Drivetime programme this week, UN’s Spokesperson on Human Rights Liz Throssell said the continued targeting of civilians in Ukraine “may amount to war crimes”.

“Our colleagues are trying to gather information as best they can from multiple sources… and putting out these figures to give some idea of the human suffering that is being caused by this war,” she said.

“The bombardment in Mariupol but also in other towns and cities, is on such a scale that it really seems to be indiscriminate attacks and the basic line is that under international law, civilians shouldn’t be targeted and buildings such as schools, homes, hospitals shouldn’t be targets.

“We’re really worried about these attacks. We’re really worried about the fact that weapons are being used in populated areas… The indiscriminate effect of such weapons runs contrary to international law.”

Ms Throssell rubbished claims by Russian officials who have claimed that civilians are not being targeted and said the “civilian suffering is growing”.

She said there are “credible” reports that cluster bombs are being used by Russian forces, and “toxic emission attacks” in Kharkiv have resulted in the death of at least nine civilians.

“Given the impact of cluster munitions in populated areas, their use is incompatible with international humanitarian law, which says you shouldn’t be targeting civilians, you should take care to distinguish between civilian and military objects, you should make sure your attack is proportionate and clearly this is very different from using cluster munitions,” she said

Ms Throssell said there is also growing concern that Ukrainian people who have been “unfairly” detained by Russian forces could be “tortured” or “mistreated”.

“We’re absolutely calling for their immediate and unconditional release,” she added.

Additional reporting: UK Independent