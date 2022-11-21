Three men charged in connection with drug seizure in Dublin

Gardaí have charged three men following the seizure of drugs during a number of searches in Dublin.

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí carried out searches on a number of residences in the Finglas area earlier today. The operation targeted the sale and supply of drugs and was led by gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit at Finglas garda station.

“During the course of the search, over €83,800 worth of drugs comprising of suspected cocaine, heroin, crack cocaine, alprazolam tablets, cannabis and heroin were seized. All seized drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Gardaí also seized cash to the value of €10,900 and a quantity of ammunition.

“Three men – one aged in his teens, and two aged in their 40s – were arrested as part of the operation and taken to Finglas and Blanchardstown Garda stations where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.”

Gardaí have confirmed that all three men have since been charged. The two men aged in their 40s are due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court tomorrow morning.

The teenager has been released on bail and is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court at a later date.

Gardaí said their investigations are ongoing.