Three Ireland working to restore full service after being hit by internet outage

Three Ireland has apologised to customers who are experiencing difficulties with their phone and internet connections.

Users have reported being unable to make calls or use the internet on the network since mid-morning.

In a statement to Independent.ie, mobile and broadband provider Three Ireland said: “We can confirm that the intermittent issue with data services which affected customers today has now been resolved.

"We are working to restore full service as soon as possible. We would like to thank customers for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Thousands of Irish customers have been impacted by the problem.

According to the outage monitor website Downdetector.ie, over 4,300 Three outages were registered in Ireland by 11.30 am this morning.