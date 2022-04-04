| 12.9°C Dublin

Three Ireland working to restore full service after being hit by internet outage

@ThreeIreland Expand

Close

@ThreeIreland

@ThreeIreland

@ThreeIreland

Paul Hyland

Three Ireland has apologised to customers who are experiencing difficulties with their phone and internet connections.

Users have reported being unable to make calls or use the internet on the network since mid-morning. 

In a statement to Independent.ie, mobile and broadband provider Three Ireland said: “We can confirm that the intermittent issue with data services which affected customers today has now been resolved.

"We are working to restore full service as soon as possible. We would like to thank customers for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Thousands of Irish customers have been impacted by the problem.

According to the outage monitor website Downdetector.ie, over 4,300 Three outages were registered in Ireland by 11.30 am this morning. 

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy