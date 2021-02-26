Three INM photographers snap up prizes at the Press Photographer of the Year Awards

FRONT LINE HEROES One hectic day with medical teams of the Mater Hospital in Dublin battling Covid-19 on the frontline. Photograph: David Conachy / Independent News & Media

Three photographers from Independent News and Media were honoured for excellence in press photography at a virtual edition of the 43rd annual Press Photographer of the Year Awards tonight.

Last year’s Press Photographer of the Year, Mark Condren, won first prize in the Daily Life and People category for ‘Hairy Times,’ a touching portrait of a young boy winching and bracing himself on a chair in the family home during the lockdown, while his older brother shears his hair.

The judges described it as “a beautifully observed shot of our times” that “illustrate a pandemic lockdown which brought families closer in a struggle to live through an awful time. All composed and shot beautifully.”

This year’s Press Photographer of the Year was James Crombie of Tullamore, Co Offaly, whose portfolio for Inpho Photography was cited by the judges as “a marriage of superb features work, creative portrait work and solid sports photography.”

Meanwhile, INM’s Gerry Mooney got second prize in the Arts and Entertainment category for ‘High Fliers’ a stunning photo of acrobats which the judging panel cited for the use of “exceptional timing and vision.”

And INM’s Dave Conachy won third prize in the reportage category for ‘Frontline Heroes’ a series of monochrone images at a hospital during the pandemic which the panel described as “a fine example of work by a photographer who managed to record the remarkable work of our medical teams on the front line.”

The awards, sponsored by the Press Photographers Association of Ireland (PPAI), were presented across nine still photography categories and one multimedia. They were presented in a live-streaming event by RTE broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan.

An array of household names with a keen interest in photography or the subject matter, including actors Gabriel Byrne, Liam Cunningham and Pat Shortt as well as writer Joseph O’Connor and CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, were among those who featured in clips where they gave their own personal insights into the craft.

Meanwhile, to mark what it described as the "profound and tragic events of the past year, shaped by the Covid-19 pandemic" members of the PPAI has amassed a collection of photographs that document life in Ireland over the past year that will be donated to the National archives and library system as an historic record that "will pay homage to those who have sadly lost their lives, those working tirelessly on the front line and all effected by the pandemic."

The collection as well as the winners of this year's PPAI awards and their photographs can be viewed online at www.ppai.ie.

Online Editors