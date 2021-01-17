Three hooded teenagers attack young mother with knife as she walks in park

A YOUNG mother bravely fought off three hooded teenagers who laughed as they lunged at her with a knife and sliced her leg with the blade in a terrifying attack.

Emma Hanrahan managed to deflect the blade from her face and neck then frantically kicked and punched at the youths until they fled.

The 30-year-old, who carries out voluntary work in the community, was walking through the GAA carpark in Balbriggan, Co. Dublin when she was hit from behind at about 6pm last Friday.

"I had my earphones in so I didn't hear them coming until I got a thump to the back of my head and was pushed face down to the ground," she said.

"I saw feet and then felt pain in my leg where they cut me. I just started punching and kicking as hard as I could and I managed to knock one to the ground.

"I saw the weapon, which I reckon was a knife, coming at my face and neck but thankfully, I managed to get my hands up in time and the thickness of my jacket sleeve took the cuts.

"They were just laughing all the time and when I kicked one of them to the ground, the other said Run Blood or some kind of gang slang to them. They were only kids. Maybe 17 or 18 years old or even younger, and were covered up well.

"I don't think they wanted to rob me because I had my phone, €20 and cigarettes in my pockets but they didn't even look for anything.

"When they ran off, I just got up and ran and stumbled to try and get to safety and an elderly man came to see if I was ok. He had heard screams and had rang the gardai who arrived within about five minutes.

"I'd actually really like to find this man again to say thank you.

"The gardai brought me home and the paramedics called to check me over later.

"My lip is busted and there was a lot of blood. The back of my ear was cut, I've bruises everywhere as I got kicked to the side of my head and face and I've a cut to my leg from the blade. I'm just blessed that I was wearing such a thick jacket that took the other stabs.

The mother of three said: "My ten-year-old daughter was supposed to come walking with me but thankfully she changed her mind just before we left.

"I won't be going out for a walk on my own ever again. I grew up in a rough area of Dublin and I'm a tough cookie but this has really shaken me to the core. When you are in that situation, it's true what they say, your life really does flash before your eyes and all I could see were my daughters and my partner Rob.

"I work really hard with community groups to try and make this town safer and I'm just thinking, is this the thanks I get - to get jumped on.

"I'm shocked. The situation in this town is getting out of hand and I don't want my daughters growing up here in the way it is at the minute.

"I just can't get it out of my head that they were laughing all the time they were lunging at me with a knife - they are just vile mouthed animals."

Gardaí said they are investigating an alleged assault which occurred on the Bath Road in Balbrigga, Dublin on Friday 15th January 2021 at approximately 6.30pm.

No arrests have been made but investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors