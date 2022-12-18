'Three departments is a lot' - Heather Humphreys says it made 'absolute sense' for Simon Harris to assume Justice brief

Heather Humphreys says the transfer of the Justice brief to Simon Harris while Helen McEntee is on maternity leave made “absolute sense”.

Having previously held the title as well as Minister for Rural and Community Development, and Minister for Social Protection, Ms Humphreys acknowledged that three departments for one minister “is a lot”.

Ms Humphreys stood in for Ms McEntee for six months last year when she had her first child and also acted as minister with responsibility for three departments for a number of weeks until the Cabinet reshuffle on Saturday.

While there were very few changes to the makeup of the cabinet yesterday, it did come as a mild surprise that Mr Harris was to look after the justice ministry along with the brief he retained of Minister for Higher and Further Education.

“I enjoyed my time in Justice. I was there for six months when Helen [McEntee] had her first baby. And I was there for the last month when Helen went on maternity leave again.

"As you know, I have two other departments there and, while of course I am always happy to serve in any role that is asked of me; three departments is a lot and I think it made absolute sense when there was an opportunity with the reshuffle to rebalance the workload a bit,” Ms Humphreys told RTÉ’s News at One.

When asked what the difference would be in this government, compared to the past two-and-a-half years, the minister said housing is this government’s “number one priority”.

Ms Humphreys admitted young people are “having to put major life decisions on hold,” such as buying a house because they can't get onto the property ladder in their early 30s.

Almost 11,400 people are now homeless in Ireland, the highest number ever recorded in the State.

“We’ve built 28,000 homes this year, that’s more than any year in the last decade, but we need to do more, we know that, and the Taoiseach said as much yesterday,” Msr Humphreys said.

The minister also alluded to the creation of a government unit specifically to tackle child poverty. There are currently 3,400 children homeless, living in emergency accommodation in Ireland.

Ms Humphreys would not be drawn on what the differences are between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil when quizzed about how this government would be any different going forward.

She said “there are differences” but would not share what she believed those differences were.

“There are differences between the parties and we know that, but in saying that, we are trying to work together in the interests of the people of this country to bring stability,” she said.

