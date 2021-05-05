Three children successfully sue their father after his car collided with a tree

Three children have successfully sued their father for damages following injuries they received when his car, in which they were passengers, collided with a tree near Ashbourne, Co Meath.

Settlement offers of €10,000 each for Francie O’Donnell (7) and his sister Bridget (9) were approved by Judge John O’Connor in the Circuit Civil Court.

The judge also approved a settlement of €17,500 for their sibling Eddie O’Donnell (12) who was also hurt in the crash.

Judge O’Connor was told that the children, who live with their father, Edward, and mother, Winifred, at Meakstown, Close, Finglas, Dublin, were removed on spinal protection devices from Mr O’Donnell’s car at the scene of the accident on 15th February, 2016.

Barrister David Allen, who appeared with Murray Flynn Maguire Solicitors for the children, told the court Mr O’Donnell’s car had collided with a tree near Ashbourne and all of the children had suffered soft tissue injuries.

The court heard they had been complaining of neck and back injuries and had been taken by ambulance to Temple Street Children’s Hospital, Dublin, where they had been treated prior to release.

The children, all of Meakstown Close, had sued their father Edward through their mother, Winifred O’Donnell, Meakstown Close, Meakstown, Finglas.

Judge O’Connor, who approved the settlement offers, heard the children had also suffered psychological injuries and had all since made good recoveries.