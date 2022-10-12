Three celebrities accused of sex offences to appear in US courts this month

Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court following the day's proceedings in a civil trial, Thursday, Oct 6, 2022, in New York, accusing him of sexually abusing a 14-year-old actor in the 1980s when he was 26. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, Calif., on Tuesday, Oct. 4 2022. (Etienne Laurent/Pool Photo via AP)

High-profile trials of three celebrities accused of sex offences are set to begin this month.

Producer Harvey Weinstein, ‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson and ‘House of Cards’ star Kevin Spacey are all facing court dates for cases relating to sexual assault claims.

Convicted sex offender Weinstein (70), who accumulated over 80 accusations of sexual assault and harassment that kickstarted the #MeToo Movement, is on trial in California.

The movie mogul is already serving more than 20 years in prison for a rape conviction in New York.

He is faced with life in prison in California if convicted in Los Angeles of the sexual assault of five women in separate incidents from 2004 to 2013.

One of his lawyers, Mark Werksman, said the goal was to “avoid having a trial,” according to The Associated Press.

"Mr. Weinstein’s notoriety and his place in our culture at the center of the firestorm which is the #MeToo movement is real,” he said. “And we’re trying to do everything we can to avoid having a trial when there will be a swirl of adverse publicity toward him.”

Jury selection began today for Weinstein's trial and the trial of actor Danny Masterson, also taking place in Los Angeles.

‘That ‘70s Show’ star Danny Masterson (46) faces sexual offence charges in court this month.

He has three charges of forcible rape against him and looks at a possible sentence of 45 years to life.

Masterson played the role of ‘Hyde’ in the iconic sitcom ‘That ‘70s Show’ and has pleaded not guilty in the case against him.

Expand Close Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court following the day's proceedings in a civil trial, Thursday, Oct 6, 2022, in New York, accusing him of sexually abusing a 14-year-old actor in the 1980s when he was 26. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court following the day's proceedings in a civil trial, Thursday, Oct 6, 2022, in New York, accusing him of sexually abusing a 14-year-old actor in the 1980s when he was 26. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Kevin Spacey (63) faces a civil court case this month relating to claims of sexual abuse brought against him in 2017.

The ‘House of Cards’ star is being sued for $40 million in damages by Anthony Rapp, who has claimed Spacey sexually assaulted him when he was a teenager.

Spacey denies the accusation and his lawyers say the case does not quantify as abuse under New York law.

The actor was dropped from his role as Frank Underwood in hit Netflix series ‘House of Cards’ when allegations of sexual misconduct were made against him in 2017.



