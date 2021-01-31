Three arrested and others fined as group of 30 people gather at holy shrine

Gardaí arrested three people and fined others in incident at a holy shrine outside Dundalk, Co Louth.

A group of 30 people had gathered in the car park at St Brigid's shrine at Faughart, north of Dundalk. February 1st is the feast of St Brigid.

There are conflicting accounts of what the group was doing at the shrine, with suggestions they were anti-Covid-19 restriction activists.

The gathering was in breach of current health regulations.

Up to 10 gardaí were called to the scene and a number of fines were issued to those present.

Two men aged in their 40s and 60s and a woman in her 20s were arrested for refusing to give gardaí their names and addresses.

The three were taken to Dundalk Garda Station and later released having been charged to appear in court at a later date. A file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

