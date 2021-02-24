| 10.5°C Dublin

Thousands who answered HSE’s ‘Be on Call for Ireland’ initiative must apply again for vaccinator roles

Just 330 out of the 75,000 original applicants to the HSE ‘Be on Call for Ireland’ initiative have been recruited to Covid-19-related work roles

330: Number of people recruited due to 'Be on call for Ireland' idea

Catherine Fegan

Thousands of healthcare staff who answered the HSE’s ‘Be on Call for Ireland’ initiative will have to go through the application process again if they want to work as Covid-19 vaccinators.

Information provided by medical workers who applied to the initiative almost a year ago and were not recruited to work in Covid-19 related roles is now deemed out of date and the Garda vetting forms submitted have expired.

Last Thursday, the HSE launched a mass recruitment drive appealing for doctors, nurses, midwives, physiotherapists, pharmacists and paramedics to help administer the Covid-19 vaccine.

