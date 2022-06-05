Thousands of women to take part in Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon today

Thousands of people are set to take to the streets of Dublin today as the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon returns.

The annual 10km run is one of Ireland’s biggest charity sporting events and starts at Dublin’s Merrion Square from 2.00pm.

The race will begin at Fitzwilliam Street Upper with the finish line on Lower Baggot Street.

Road closures will be in place in the centre and south of the city and Dublin Bus will have diversions on a number of routes.

Participants are being advised to use public transport. A full list of scheduled road closures is available on the event’s website.

All runners have been advised to be at their relevant start point no later than 1.30pm.

The mini marathon, which is now in its 40th year, is the largest female-only event of its kind in the world and it has raised over €225 million for worthy charities since its foundation.

Over 20,000 women are expected to take part with many running or walking in aid of various charities.

While the mini marathon is a women’s only event, organisers said anyone who identifies as a woman is welcome to take part.

In 2020, due to Covid 19, the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon went virtual for the first time.

The event took place in October 2020 and attracted over 22,000 entrants from all over the world.

It went virtual again in September 2021 and participants were able to track their run with an Event App which will be used again this year.

No large bags, backpacks or suitcases will be allowed at the event.

Belongings can be left at the bag drop at Merrion Square South from 12 noon.

Attendees have been asked to bring a clear reusable bag for their belongings. Contents must be clearly visible, and participants have been advised that all belongings may be subject to a search.

All attendees will be able to meet up at the Vhi meeting points or Reunion Squared in Merrion Square Park after the event.

This year’s event is held in partnership with the Irish Independent, people who cannot make the Dublin race can also take part in the virtual run.