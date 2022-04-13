Thousands of refugees to be housed in tent camps from next Monday as half of accommodation pledges fall through

Thousands of Ukrainian refugees could be housed in tent camps from as soon as next Monday as space in hotels runs out and only half of those who offered space in their homes followed through on their pledges.

Between 90pc and 95pc of new refugees arriving into Ireland in the coming days will be placed in emergency accommodation. This includes tent camps and camp beds in community or sports halls. The Millstreet tent camp in Cork is set to be in operation from next Monday.

The Department of Children is currently looking to renew and extend contracts with hotels and guesthouses where possible. It is also trying to source alternative accommodation for those refugees who are currently staying in hotels.

A Government spokesperson admitted there will be “increased pressure” for short term accommodation and that it is “increasingly likely” that the tent camp in Cork will be used to accommodate people as soon as it is ready from next Monday.

Meanwhile, of the 24,000 pledges of accommodation which were made by members of the public to the Red Cross, around half have either been withdrawn or the person who made the offer cannot be contacted.

All those who have made pledges are expected to be contacted over the next week, the Cabinet has been told.

The accommodation crisis facing Ukrainian refugees comes as over 81pc of all arrivals are currently seeking accommodation.

Some additional capacity will be created by local authorities over the coming days, but ministers were told this will be “dormitory style accommodation” involving camp beds set up in community and sports halls.

As many as 42,000 Ukrainian refugees from will have arrived in Ireland by the end of May, according to the latest projections provided to Cabinet ministers on Tuesday.

However between 52,000 and 69,000 could arrive by the end of May if the number of daily arrivals averages between 580 and 900 in the coming weeks.

Around 23,000 Ukrainians have already arrived in Ireland. A government spokesperson said that if the current rate of arrivals continues, there will be 34,000 arrivals by April 30.

“There continues to be a high risk of shortages of emergency and short term accommodation in the immediate term,” the Cabinet was told.

The meeting also heard that the situation in Ukraine is “very grave” and it is “beyond reasonable doubt” that war crimes have been committed.

Ministers were also told that 670 primary and secondary schools around the country have now enrolled Ukrainian children.