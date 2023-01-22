Thousands of people checking if they are owed some of €300m overpaid in tax in 2021

More than eight in ten people are set to check if they’re in line for a tax refund having learned that thousands overpaid tax in 2021.

Recent reports revealed that almost half a million people overpaid a total of €300m in income tax in 2021, according to figures provided in response to a Dáil question.

The latest Taxback.com Taxpayer Sentiment Survey, which polled over 1,200 taxpayers nationwide, also found that ‘saving more’ has been revealed as Ireland’s number one financial New Year’s resolution.

Over 43pc of respondents plan to save more this year while ‘proper household budgeting’ ranks as the second most popular financial goal, with over 22pc pledging to do so this year.

Consumer tax manager with Taxback.com Marian Ryan said it’s “nonsensical” how much money Ireland’s taxpayers leave behind every year and the average refund is €1,880.

“Saving and budgeting are top of most people’s agenda, with 65pc citing either of these priorities as their main financial goal for 2023,” she said.

“This ties in nicely with people’s intention to find out whether or not they are due a tax refund on the back of recent media reports.

“If you’re serious about good financial management this year, then claiming back tax reliefs and refunds should be one of the first steps you take. The average refund our own customers receive is approximately €1,880 – that’s big money by most people’s standards”.

Almost one in eight of those surveyed said their top financial priority is to earn more while one in ten said their main goal is to be more proactive around putting more money back into their pockets, such as by securing better deals on products and services.

A further 8pc said their main New Year resolution was just to “keep their head above water” while just 1pc said their top financial resolution of 2023 was to spend more money.