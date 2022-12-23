Thousands of passengers to travel home for Christmas as Bus Éireann and Dublin Airport warn of busiest day

Rebecca Doolin[center] pictured with her best friends Clíodhna Spellman and Gemma Kerrigan both from Mullingar, after she returned home from New York for Christmas. Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 22/12/22

Thousands of passengers are expected to arrive in Ireland today as people begin their journey home for Christmas.

Media relations officer at the daa Graeme McQueen said over 90,000 passengers are expected to travel through Dublin Airport today.

“Over the past week and over the week to come we’re back pretty much at 2019 numbers which is pretty phenomenal when you think we’ve been shut down for the best part of two years,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“Aviation travel has just bounced back this year, people are really keen to travel this Christmas and that’s making for some great scenes in the terminals.”

Mr McQueen said Dublin Airport has operational plans in place to handle the large numbers.

“The numbers are big today, but we’ve done over 40 days with passengers in excess of what we’re going to see today,” he said.

“It’s moving really well this morning, everyone is getting through in less than 20 minutes so hopefully that’ll continue over the rest of the week.

“Issues abroad always have a very minor knock-on, but things are good here the weather is fine, it’s very mild so hopefully there will be very limited impact.”

Mr McQueen advised people to arrive on time to ensure a smooth experience.

“The number one tip is to get here at the right time, short haul flights we recommend two hours before your flight, long haul three hours before your flight,” he said.

“We do say an extra hour if you’re checking in a bag at the airport, other than that just be ready for security and have your liquids in order.”

Irish Rail said over 100,000 people will be travelling on its intercity services up until Christmas Eve.

Corporate communications manager Barry Kenny said there will be no trains operating on Christmas Day or St Stephen’s Day.

“The numbers that travel are relatively low, but we will have services right through the rest of the season again finishing at about 9pm on Christmas Eve,” he said.

“From December 27 through to January 2, people should check their times before travelling because there are variations for the holiday time of year.”

Bus Éireann’s Eleanor Farrell said today will be its busiest travel day of the year.

Ms Farrell advised passengers to book tickets online to “guarantee” a seat on a particular service.

Bus Éireann has no services on Christmas Day and a regular Sunday or bank holiday service starts again on St Stephen’s Day.

“We’ll have up to a quarter of a million people using our services today and we’d like to share some tips to make sure that goes as smoothly as possible for everybody,” she said.

“We’re operating a regular Saturday timetable today with last departures around nine o’clock for our city, town and rural services.

“Expressway services may vary slightly so we’re advising everybody to go to our website to check the last departure times.

“Our expressway services are going to be very busy today for our intercity, particularly for the airport.”