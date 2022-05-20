This week on The Indo Daily: from the abuse faced by female politicians, to the Kinahan empire, to the Derry Girls finale

The Indo Daily is available on Independent.ie, Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts

*Monday - The ongoing abuse of Ireland's female politicians: Fine Gael TD Jennifer Carroll McNeill's victim-impact statement provided to the courts last week, over a campaign of harassment against her by an internet troll, was a powerful declaration. Now, her peers are telling their own stories to hit home the ongoing online abuse and threats against female politician. With Fianna Fail Senator Lisa Chambers and Green Party Cllr and former Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu.

Tuesday - Explosive revelations in the 'Wagatha Christie' trial: The libel case of the century between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney has gripped the world. What have we learnt so far, who could win the trial and what does it say about our obsession with celebrity culture?

*Wednesday - What happened to Santina Cawley? Karen Harrington, 38, was jailed for life after the Central Criminal Court jury found her guilty by unanimous verdict of the shocking killing of two-year-old Santina Cawley. The Irish Independent’s Southern Correspondent Ralph Riegel tells the story of what happened to little Santina.

Thursday - Is the Kinahan empire starting to crumble? Some 600 people have been denied entry to the USA due to their possible associations with the gang. Despite the freezing of their assets, we still get glimpses of the group's lavish lifestyle. Are the sanctions tough enough and are the authorities any closer to bringing the Kinahan Cartel to justice?

Friday - Why Irish sitcoms keep our neighbours in stitches Derry Girls has finished but its legacy will likely live on just like so many Irish sitcoms before it who still show weekly on British and Irish TV. So, why is our humour just so appealing to our neighbours – yes, we’re looking at you Mrs Brown’s Boys – and just how do we find a way to laugh about some terribly serious issues?

