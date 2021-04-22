‘This was their entire life-savings, it’s heart-breaking for them’- Dáil told of Ponzi scheme that collapsed with savings of 1,800 Irish people

A regulatory failure is at the heart of the collapse of a German company with Irish addresses that has taken the life savings of 1,800 people here among 20,000 worldwide, the Dáil has been told.

Dolphin Trust and its director Charles Smethurst told investors their money would be used to buy derelict buildings across Germany and turn them into luxury flats and apartments for sale. It promised high interest returns.

The operation, which was nominally based in Cork and had associated companies in Naas, has now collapsed, owing investors around the world of €3bn, the Tanaiste was told by Sinn Féin spokesman on Finance, Pearse Doherty.

“Pensions and savings were used by the director on his family to pay for parties, fashion shows and luxury items,” he said. “Through Dolphin International Group, based in Cork it marketed and processed loan notes from 2012 and distributed commissions throughout the world. In the bonanza years, brokers were earning commissions of up to 20oc and more.”

The loan notes were administered by a company called Wealth Options Trustees Ltd, with all marketing and distribution of handed over by Dolphin in 2018. Based in Co Kildare, with two Irish individuals as directors of special purpose vehicles (SPVs) with Charles Smethurst, it channelled the investments, he said.

“The directors of Wealth Options received over €9m, and paid themselves more than €4m from 2018 when the Ponzi scheme was clearly unravelling,” Mr Doherty said. “It was clearly a scam. And it's unlikely investors will ever see the full value of their money.

“For some it’s their entire life savings, and it’s absolutely heartbreaking for them, with Ireland in many ways the nerve centre of this scheme.” Mr Doherty said the risk associated with the investments was reported in the Irish Independent in 2016 by Charlie Weston. “I'm sure that the Department of Finance reads the Irish Independent.”

The Central Bank then contacted Wealth Options, asking it to provide details of the products and in particular the loan notes it was selling.

“In other words, the Central Bank was aware of the risks in 2016. So why was no action taken?”

“Why did the Central Bank not alert people, even in terms of a notice on its website, that there was an issue here? It was after this time that the sales of these loan notes went through the roof. At the heart of this scandal is regulatory failure of a dramatic nature.”

Mr Doherty said Wealth Options was regulated by the Central Bank, as were the brokers who sold the products – but the products themselves were not. “This is the wild west of financial market, with no sheriff in sight. And now we have 1,800 Irish people that may not recover their pensions or their life savings.”

One investor who looked into the property folio supposedly backing his investment found out it was a German army base, he said. There are meanwhile hundreds of millions of euro of pensions invested in other unregulated high-risk loan note products, he suggested.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Leo Varadkar said he was “not aware of all the facts, or even many of the facts” in the case. He expressed his sympathies to those affected “both here in Ireland, and across Europe, people who were small investors who have lost money.”

But he said the Central Bank was regulator independent of Government.

“It’s not possible for me to answer questions on behalf of the Central Bank, but I'm sure it will answer questions in due course. I'm not aware that the Government became He added: “I will certainly inform the Minister of Finance, that this was raised here in the Dáil.”