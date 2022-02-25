‘This was a mistake, and it shouldn’t have happened’ says McEntee on €4,200 in political donations from Tayto Park owner

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has said the political donations she received from three companies in 2020 were a “mistake accepted during the election”.

Minister McEntee received three cheques each worth €1,400 on February 4, 2020.

They were political donations from three companies owned by Tayto Park owner Ray Coyle.

Mr Coyle made donations just before the general election in 2020.

Almost a year later the minister returned most of a €4,200 political donation to Mr Coyle’s companies, as it was in breach of Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) guidelines.

“It’s very clear and I have always been very clear of the rules these were accepted as a mistake during the election, and I think people will appreciate that elections are busy times and there’s a lot going on,” Ms McEntee told RTÉ’s Drivetime.

“It was later when these returns were being filed that this mistake was identified, identified by me and by my office and it was rectified immediately. I’ve never tried to shy away.”

The Minister said the “mistake” was identified the following year. She returned the money to Mr Coyle in January 2021.

“The realisation only happened the following year when we went to file the returns so again this was something that happened at the election time and it’s not until the year later when you’re filing the returns that you’re looking at all of this again,” she said.

“It was immediately identified as a mistake and it was rectified and the money was immediately repaid back so again, I’m very clear on saying that this was a mistake, and it shouldn’t have happened. I have always adhered to the rules and the guidelines as they’re very clearly set out.”

Sipo also requires politicians to return donations that are in breach of the rules within two weeks of receiving the money. Mr Coyle made the donations through the Ashbourne Visitor Centre, the Ashbourne Oil Centre and Irish Bison Ltd.

Under Sipo rules, the maximum amount of money a politician can accept from an individual or a registered corporate donor in any year is €1,000.

The Minister said she has not received any further donations from Mr Coyle.

“Anything that I have has been registered as it should be, but I think it’s clear to point out that there are rules and regulations around how people and businesses can donate to political parties or otherwise and I have always adhered to those guidelines. This was a mistake,” she said.”