‘This time, we’re cooking for the people’ – Derry and Sallyanne Clarke are back in business

Over two years after closing L’Ecrivain, the couple are back in the saddle at The Club at Goffs

Derry Clarke and his wife Sallyanne, pictured at The Club at Goffs. Photo: Sasko Lazarov / Photocall Ireland

Pól Ó Conghaile

“I didn’t miss it at all,” Derry Clarke deadpans. “Genuinely, I didn’t.”