‘This really does give me a lift’ – Limerick novel is the first from an Irish publisher to get a nomination in prestigious YA awards

A Limerick novel is the first book from an Irish publisher to get a nomination for the prestigious Carnegie Medal, an annual British literary award which recognises new English-language books for children and young adults.

This year was the first year that the awards were opened up to Irish published books and The Gone Book, a young adult fiction novel by Limerick native Helena Close, has received a nomination for the Medal.

Ms Close said that the good news has given her and her writing community “a lift”.

“This nomination really does give me a lift.

“Everybody benefits - my own arts community here in Limerick city, they’re so supportive of me. My small independent publisher, Little Island Books, it’s wonderful for them. Poetry Ireland, I’m on the writing schools programme.

“It’s the whole network, they’re all so happy and it’s just really nice.”

The “gritty” novel, which is set in Limerick, tells the story of Matt, who’s mum left home when he was aged 10. He writes letters to her but doesn’t post them, keeping them in his Gone Book for five years.

He then discovers that she has moved back to Limerick with her new family and knows that he has to find her.

The book, which was released on April 2, had a tough launch as the country was in its first lockdown.

“It really took the wind out of our sails for our launch,” Ms Close told the Irish Independent.

“It was pre-Zoom launches, they hadn’t taken off at that stage. It was a tough time for anyone bringing out a novel.

“Invitations to speak, festivals and things like that, were gone. It’s really difficult for writers and artists in Ireland at the moment, really, really hard.”

This is the author’s fourth solo novel, having written four other books under a pseudonym and in collaboration Trisha Rainsford.

Ms Close said that when she has learned to not seek validation in her writing.

“[When I begin writing] I just think, ‘I really want to pen this story and I want to tell it to the best of my ability.

“I think for myself, I want to write the story and tell the story as best I can and leave a legacy I'm proud of.

“From years of writing, it's taught me that, I try not to seek validation, it's lovely when it's acknowledged and it's wonderful. But it’s many years of work as well.”

She said that poverty comes along with being an author.

“People say, ‘You're very lucky’. Actually, no - it’s many years of poverty as well, because financially it's difficult and very difficult for many of us, this year in particular.”

As part of her writing process, the author travels to her mobile home in Spanish Point in Clare and “flies” with the idea.

“It’s a completely different world and there’s gorgeous silence,” she said.

Online Editors