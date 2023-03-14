The photo Pierre took at the start of the Russian invasion

Pierre and Michelle during his 50th birthday in the Yukon

Pierre Zakrzewska's sister Karola Zakrzewska and his wife Michelle Ross-Stanton one year after he was killed in Ukraine. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski (55) was covering the Ukrainian conflict with Fox News when a vehicle he was travelling in was hit during Russian shelling.

The Dubliner and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova were killed in the barrage, while American broadcaster Benjamin Hall was seriously wounded.

Mr Zakrzewski had spent 50 consecutive days covering the situation in Ukraine before the tragedy struck, changing lives of his heartbroken family and friends forever.

Today, marks the first anniversary of the death of the Irish photojournalist.

An Irish murder investigation, an investigation by Ukrainian police and a French war crimes tribunal are now working together to determine the circumstances of the attack that led to Mr Zakrzewski’s death and that of his colleague Sasha Kuvshynova.

Both his wife Michelle Ross-Stanton and sister Karola Zakrzewska insisted that both were “murdered”.

“This will take years and the what the results will be we don’t know,” Karola said.

Expand Close Karola, Michelle, Pierre and friend Shaun / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Karola, Michelle, Pierre and friend Shaun

The Indo Daily: Wife of Pierre Zakrzewski, the photojournalist killed in Ukraine: "I will keep fighting for the truth"

“This isn’t a standard death, it’s not something that a year on we can move on with our lives. This is definitely going to keep going in terms of the group because of the war crimes tribunal and trying to figure out what happened.”

Michelle added: “I personally would love to know ... which Russian units were working in that area ... maybe the war crimes tribunal can prosecute the generals if they’re alive. For me it’s about getting the bigger picture, getting all the pieces of the puzzle. I want to know everything, I want to know exactly what happened.”

They told the Irish Independent how Pierre had insisted: “I have to stay, I have to tell people what’s happening here and the atrocities I’m seeing” when asked about coming home.

Mr Zakrzewski sent his loved ones a photo on the day the Russian invasion started. Karola said he “always good at making sure we weren’t worried” and under the photo he simply wrote: “Full scale invasion... All good x”.

Expand Close The photo Pierre took at the start of the Russian invasion / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The photo Pierre took at the start of the Russian invasion

Karola lives in London, as did Michelle and Pierre, and she feels lucky to have had so much time with him in recent years.

She described her brother as “definitely the fun uncle” who made excuses so he could drive across London for two hours just to read his nephews a bedtime story.

“One of the last times most of us were together as a family was April 2019. It was my mum’s birthday and Pierre literally flew in from Iraq. He walked through the door and the kids were just on top of him.

He just lit up the room – he was so happy, they were so happy and that was just Pierre

“To see the look on their faces. He was so happy, they were so happy and that was just Pierre.

“He just lit up the room. It’s funny because a lot of them didn’t get to speak to him too much, but all the nieces and nephews were hit really hard when he died.

“Just because of the affect he had on them.” Pierre and Karola’s parents, Marie-Ange and Andrzej, were from France and Poland respectively and they raised the six children in Leopardstown area of South Dublin.

Pierre was predeceased by his father, and he walked Karola down the isle on her wedding day.

Karola said the last 12 months has felt “like 10 years” but the family have been comforted by the outpouring of support and the many stories that people have shared of her brother.

Expand Close Sasha Kuvshynova, Greg Palkot, Tim Santhouse and Pierre Zakrzewski in Kyiv, March 2022 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sasha Kuvshynova, Greg Palkot, Tim Santhouse and Pierre Zakrzewski in Kyiv, March 2022

She was always amazed by the way Pierre would spend weeks covering conflicts or humanitarian crises and then come home and have a “cup of Barry’s Tea and his Taytos ... talk about it like it’s a standard job”.

“He would never make you feel small for not knowing about this tribe or this thing that was happening. There’d be no judgement,” she said. “There’s a lot missing in my life now that Pierre is gone but that’s one thing that I’m really going to miss is just his stories when he would come back with.”

Michelle said her husband got a ‘high five’ from a Pope, he was ‘kicked up the arse’ by the Dalai Lama for asking him if he ‘liked Guinness’

Michelle said her husband covered all types of events that brought him face-to-face with heads of State and religious leaders.

In each case he used his “Irish wit” to put people at ease or to make sure the piece would be filmed correctly.

Michelle said her husband got a “high five” from a Pope, he was “kicked up the arse” by the Dalai Lama for asking him if he “liked Guinness” and he told Donald Trump that he would “look like sh**t” when the former US President refused to move his chair back to a spot that had been painstakingly prepared for an interview. Michelle said before he became a journalist, Pierre wanted to join the missions, not for religious reasons but because he wanted to help people.

Expand Close Pierre and Michelle during his 50th birthday in the Yukon / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pierre and Michelle during his 50th birthday in the Yukon

He would often put his camera down and run to help people, Michelle said. He would also give rival journalists tips, because the most important thing to him was “giving a voice to people that didn’t have a voice”.

“First and foremost, he wanted to help, he wanted to give a voice, he wanted to tell the story and was a humanitarian and had absolutely zero ego.”

Michelle said her husband was consummate professional, who always took precautions when working in conflict zones which included having an “escape plan”, but he did not have the chance to execute it in Ukraine.

Pierre could have left Ukraine earlier if he wished, but Michelle said: “He was in awe of the Ukrainian people, who were so stoic and who were just carrying on with their live and he really respected the Ukrainians for fighting for their homeland.”

Expand Close Pierre being welcomed home from Iraq in 2019 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pierre being welcomed home from Iraq in 2019

As an aspiring photojournalist, Mr Zakrzewski honed his skills by travelling the world and taking images, which he would present to his family in extensive picture slideshow sittings.

He worked as a freelancer for many years and in that time, he met future wife Michelle who also worked in journalism.

Pierre proposed to Michelle at Glendalough and his family returned to the picturesque Wicklow valley after his funeral last year, where they scattered some of his ashes.

His family gathered for an anniversary mass at Foxrock Church on Sunday before bringing his ashes to the family burial plot in Co Kildare.

Michelle said the family are determined to keep Pierre’s memory alive, and this includes a new bursary for aspiring photojournalists that will be launched later this year.

“We don’t think he ever thought about his legacy, it wouldn’t have crossed his mind.

“For us, we want to keep his name alive, we want to keep his legacy alive and we’re working on the bursaries as part of it,” Michelle said.

Michelle is also working on her “last promise” to Pierre, which is to get aid to Ukraine.

She has launched a fundraising campaign.

Members of the public can make donations to the ‘Be more like Pierre’ page, on justgiving.com.