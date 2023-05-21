Thirteen-year-old boy dies in Mayo after tractor he was driving overturns

A 13-year-old boy was killed in an incident in which the tractor he was driving overturned in Co Mayo this weekend.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a single vehicle collision, which happened on Saturday evening.

Shortly after 8.15pm Gardaí and emergency services were alerted after a tractor overturned on a local road at Scarduane near Claremorris.

The driver and sole occupant of the tractor, a 13-year-old boy, was treated at the scene for serious injuries and removed to Galway University Hospital, according to Gardaí.

The boy was subsequently transferred to Temple Street Hospital, Dublin where he died on Sunday.

A technical examination of the scene was conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road at the crash site has since fully reopened to traffic.

Local Fine Gael councillor Tom Connolly from Claremorris said the local community is devastated by the tragedy.

He said the boy is from the townland of Scardunane, outside of Claremorris.

“It’s a very tight-knit community and everyone is shocked and devastated by the news,” he told Independent.ie.

“It’s a very sad case. The family and the local community is devastated by this awful news,” he said.

“I want to send my sincere condolences to his family.”

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station on (094) 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.