Thirteen people due in court today in connection with burglary related offences in north Dublin

Thirteen people are due in court this morning in connection with a range of offences related to burglaries and related incidents in the north Dublin area.

The arrests follow investigations carried-out as part of Operation Thor focusing on the J District, which consists of Clontarf, Howth and Raheny Garda Stations, and Gardaí said all 13 people are due before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin, in relation to “burglary related crime”.

The individuals are being brought before the courts for offences including “burglary, trespass, possession of implements and articles used in thefts, robbery and unauthorised taking of vehicles and handling of stolen property”.

Gardaí have confirmed that a total of 35 charges will be brought to court against the individuals, in connection with 28 incidents.

Detective Superintendent David Kennedy of the R and J Districts said: “The garda activity under Operation Thor focuses on crime prevention and protecting communities in conjunction with crime investigation and operational activity.

"The local communities of Raheny, Clontarf and Howth will continue to see visible focused patrols at specific times of day, targeting burglary related crime.

"We take burglary very seriously. We understand that it can be both financially costly and emotionally devastating and will ensure every burglary and associated crime is appropriately investigated to the highest possible standard.”

He added: “As the clocks go back, and as the nights draw in earlier, please look out for anything or anyone suspicious in your neighbourhood - burglars often target properties near each other so reporting something happening in your street could prevent you or your neighbour from becoming the next victim.”

Operation Thor actively targets organised crime gangs and repeat offenders through co-ordinated crime prevention and enforcement activity based on intelligence led policing.

It was launched in 2015 and is designed to tackle the anticipated increase in the number of burglaries and associated criminal activity that usually occur in winter months by undertaking targeted enforcement and preventative activity.

The Winter Phase of Operation Thor was launched on September 30.

“Today’s action contributes to an already proactive approach to property crimes under Operation Thor within the DMR North and An Garda Síochána’s mission statement to keep people safe,” a garda spokesperson said.

“An Garda Síochána continue to actively investigate all matters reported to them.”