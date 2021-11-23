Third vaccine shot may be needed to validate Covid passes, says Tánaiste

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said people may be required to get a third vaccine shot to validate their Covid passes in the future.

However, Mr Varadkar said the move is not currently under consideration and enough people will not have received booster shots to consider the policy until the new year.

Speaking at the launch of a new exhibition in Collin’s Barracks in Dublin, Mr Varadkar said: “I think it's fair to say that our understanding of the virus and our understanding of the vaccines is evolving all the time.

“It may well be the case. We don't know this yet but but it may well be the case that you need three doses to be fully vaccinated,” he added.

Mr Varadkar said evidence from Israel and America shows booster shots are necessary to be fully protected against the virus. He said the HPV and Hepatitis B vaccine need a third shot.

“Instead of talking about a booster, we'll be talking about a third dose that people need to take. But we don't know that for sure yet. So for now, it’s fully vaccinated at two doses, but we will review that as we get more information,” he added.

Mr Varadkar also said the Government does not want to impose “extreme” restrictions but said further regulations could not be ruled out.