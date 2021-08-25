Minister for Education Norma Foley says carbon dioxide monitors will be in place in schools by the first week in September.

The Minister said the Co2 monitors arrived in the country yesterday and they will be distributed to schools tomorrow and over the coming days.

“We have ordered these more than three months ago there is an international demand, they will be in place in schools by the first week in September.”

She said they’re an additional tool in terms of advice being provided to schools on ventilation. The Minister said it is not necessary for every classroom to have its own monitor.

“It’s important to note that the recommendation was that these Co2 monitors would be portable and that they would be shared between classrooms, but it was not necessary that they’d be in every single classroom, they would move from classroom to classroom at designated times throughout the day.”

Minister Foley said she is “fully committed” to ensuring that schools operate fully when they reopen.

“We’re fully committed to schools reopening and to the schools operating fully.

“We’re mindful of course that we continue to be in the midst of a Covid-19 situation but I’m very confident of the infection prevention and control measures that we have in our schools, and we engage on a regular basis with public health as regards to the public health measures that need to be in place in our schools.

“Our schools have operated while we were living with Delta. On the return to school significant measures are in place for example on arrival to school in many instances you have separate entrances and exits, one-way systems in schools, enhanced cleaning operations, staff and students at second level are masked and we have staggered school breaks.

When asked if antigen tests could be used as an additional tool to compliment pcr tests, she said: “We follow public health advice and in terms of antigen testing we are part of the working group with the HSE, it was the view of the expert group that a number of pilots should be run out initially to see what learnings could come from those pilots.

“They just commenced in the last number of weeks in the childcare second and the third level sector.

The Minister was unsure when a decision on antigen tests would be made, she said: “There will be an evaluation on the learnings from those pilots and if the recommendation is that they should be rolled out into schools at primary and second level then of course we’re happy to comply with that but we await the recommendation from public health.

Teaching unions have asked the Minister to acknowledge the concerns of pregnant teachers in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy who may not have yet received a vaccine and those who can’t receive the vaccine in the first trimester.

“The department of education has drawn upon the expertise of the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynecology and public health, and it is their expert recommendation that pregnant staff should return to school and avail of the vaccination at 14 weeks.

“I do appreciate that every pregnancy is individual and where there are individual concerns those concerns should be discussed with the gp and if it is their view that there is something unique to that individual pregnancy then of course the opportunity to avail of pregnancy related sick leave remains,” she said.