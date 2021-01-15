‘They have that will and mentality’ – Dublin ladies All Ireland stars isolate in hotel ahead of Aussie rules season

Lauren Magee, Niamh McEvoy and Sinéad Goldrick are in quarantine ahead of the Australian Football League Women's [AFLW] new season

The first week of quarantine will be completed tomorrow for the three members of the Dublin senior ladies football team as they get ready for the Australian Football League Women's [AFLW] new season.

Lauren Magee (23) joined fellow team-mates Niamh McEvoy and Sinéad Goldrick in jetting out of the country. They are currently in quarantine in a hotel in Brisbane and will then travel to begin their stint with Melbourne FC.

It comes just weeks after they helped the Dublin senior ladies football team to four consecutive All Ireland titles.

Lauren’s dad Johnny Magee, a former Dublin intercounty footballer, told Independent.ie he believed they will bring their competitiveness to the Melbourne team.

"The three of them are quality footballers in their own given positions. They are extremely competitive and they have performed consistently.

"The one thing I would say about the three of them is the consistency levels in terms of their performance, and how they go after it in each game. You can see that in their play with Dublin. They are competitive, and highly motivated."

The three athletes are keeping active during quarantine Photo: Lauren Magee/Instagram







He pointed out that they are exercising and continuing with a fitness regime even while confined to a hotel rom.

"It would be very easy to go into quarantine and do nothing for two weeks, but it just goes to show you, even in a room, they are still highly motivated. They obviously have that will and that mentality coming off four-in-a-row,” he said, speaking about the team’s All-Ireland final successes.

“With the mentality that they have, I think they will bring that into the dressing room. Knowing Lauren, she is pretty competitive about everything in relation to training and everything else. She won’t hold back.

“The one thing I don’t think they get credit for, you know, is they came off the back of losing three All-Ireland finals in a row, and then went on to win four-in-a-row. It just shows you the resilience within that group, and within those three girls.”

The Dubliners will be living together for their time in Australia, he said. Lauren’s two team-mates, Niamh and Sinead, played there last year as well, so have built up some experience.

"At the moment, they are quarantining in the hotel in Brisbane. They are not allowed move from their rooms, they are in separate rooms,” he said.

“When they finish quarantine, they are allowed travel from Brisbane to Melbourne then, that’s the plan.

Mr Magee is looking forward to seeing his daughter play in Australia. “We will be sent a link to be able to watch the matches live. So the plan would be, we will be getting up early in the morning to watch her games."

He revealed that Lauren, who plays with Dublin club Kilmacud Crokes, is always open to his honest feedback, in the same way he listened to his own father.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to play professionally,” he said.

"I think credit goes to Mick Bohan,” he said, speaking about the Dublin ladies football manager.

He said that the manager had been very positive about the players going to Australia, and recognising it was an opportunity for them.

His daughter will return home around the end of April or May, after staying on a few extra weeks to visit family based over there.

Speaking last August after it was announced she was joining the team, Lauren told Melbourne FC’s official website. “I decided to pursue AFLW as a personal challenge to learn a new game and its skills. I really respect the game and to train and play at a professional level is something I’m extremely grateful for.”

