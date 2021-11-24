‘They finally spotted the ring’ – Ireland AM’s Muireann O’Connell reveals engagement live on TV

Virgin Media TV host Muireann O’Connell has shared news of her engagement to her long-term partner.

The Ireland AM presenter revealed this morning that her boyfriend popped the question while the couple were holidaying in Kerry over the weekend.

The Limerick native has shared a post on Instagram which shows the reaction of her Ireland AM colleagues Alan Hughes and Tommy Bowe to the news.

The picture shows the moment when the pair “finally spotted the ring”.

With the picture Ms O’Connell wrote, “Just how I wanted it to happen; @tommybowe & @alanhughestv announcing my engagement to the world after they finally spotted the ring.”

Ms O’Connell grew up in a house with four children and after studying English, sociology and politics in Galway, she travelled to Australia.

On returning home, a friend sent her an ad looking for drivers for Live 95 radio station. She began picking up the occasional on-air slots, then moved to SPIN Southwest, where she hosted first, the late show, then an afternoon talk show.

After moving to Dublin and joining Phantom FM, she work on 98FM, Today FM, and then moved into TV work on Virgin Media Ireland.