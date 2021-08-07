‘They both let off a shot’ – mother’s harrowing account to gardaí reveals horror of Kanturk tragedy that destroyed a family

Mother-of-two Anne O’Sullivan (61) made multiple statements to gardaí in the weeks after the horrific murder-double suicide that claimed the lives of her elder son Mark (25), husband Tadg (59) and youngest son Diarmuid (23).

The nurse, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer on February 28 last year, gave several interviews to gardaí over a period of three weeks because of her deteriorating health and the shock at having her entire family wiped out.

The statements were made between October 28 and November 19. Anne died from cancer last April, only six months after the murder-double suicide carried out by Tadg and Diarmuid who were angry over a €2m farm inheritance row.

She later admitted her husband and younger son left her unharmed that day, just to ensure she suffered.

Diarmuid, who was to inherit land from his father at Cecilstown, also wanted the lion’s share of the 115-acre Raheen holding from his mother’s family, and threatened to take his own life if he did not get his way.

He wanted his brother to receive only the family home, the farm courtyard and a few boggy fields.

Diarmuid was supported by Tadg, who also threatened to take his own life if Anne did not agree to the younger son’s deal, warning his wife that she would be following two coffins to a local cemetery and “crying crocodile tears”.

Anne had wanted to split the Raheen holding evenly, being fair to both her sons. Mark had warned before the October 26 tragedy that he felt his life and that of his mother were under threat from his father and brother. He said he felt Diarmuid was obsessed with money.

The trainee solicitor started sleeping at the foot of his mother’s bed to protect her and himself. He was so worried he asked a friend to keep all communications between them for gardaí as he feared Tadg and Diarmuid would murder him and attempt to make it look like a suicide.

The relationship between Anne and Tadg had been amicable and supportive before her terminal cancer diagnosis. He had regularly taken her to medical appointments in relation to her breast cancer treatment in 2012/2013.

He had even taken her to her appointment at the Bon Secours Hospital in Cork early last year, after which she received her diagnosis of terminal cancer. Both had proudly posed at their son’s university graduation the year before.

However, in the weeks following February last year, Tadg’s attitude appeared to get colder and he directed his wife to “get your affairs in order”. When he referenced a friend who had made a will directly in front of his wife, Anne later interpreted it to gardaí as “a dig at me”.

By late last year, Anne preferred to go to medical appointments with her cousins or her eldest son rather than be driven to them by Tadg. Matters were further complicated by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This resulted in all four members of the family living back at Raheen – at a time when the relationship between Mark and Diarmuid had already been breaking down.

As children, the brothers had shared a bedroom at Raheen and had been extremely close, although Diarmuid was always quiet and reserved. But, with Mark back at the farmhouse and the row over the will escalating, Diarmuid took to sleeping on the couch by the kitchen parlour.

Diarmuid adored his father and spent most of his time at Raheen working with him, latterly in a firewood business. Mark, in contrast, was very close to his mother.

Mark had lived away from home when he studied at the University of Limerick, went abroad for a year on an Erasmus scholarship and then began working for KPMG.

Friends later told gardaí they believed he intended to move away from home permanently after he was left “devastated” by his mother’s terminal cancer diagnosis.

However, the pandemic meant he was working remotely at Raheen – with his daily work on a laptop generating scornful comments from his father and brother. This was despite the fact he did all the cooking and cleaning in the property to help his ill mother.

In her own words, here is how Anne O’Sullivan described to gardaí the events immediately before and after the tragedy on October 26, 2020.

‘On Sunday, October 25, my son Mark and I returned home to Raheen, Kanturk, after 3pm after spending two weeks with the Sherlocks [cousins],” Anne O’Sullivan told gardaí.

“Mark drove both of us home in his Volkswagen Jetta.

“When we arrived home, nobody was home.

“Nothing was locked. The television was on in the kitchen.

“Mark was taking stuff from the car. We had been shopping earlier in the day in Lidl in Kanturk.

“Maybe 10 minutes after arriving home, Tadg and Diarmuid came into the house.

“I may have been sitting on the couch when they came in.

“After they washed their hands, Diarmuid spoke to me more than Tadg.

“Diarmuid said something along the words of saying, ‘I will say hello and ask you how are you, but that is as far as it goes’.

“Diarmuid said he had gotten telephone calls during the week asking was there trouble at home.

“Tadg asked him to stop as he had said too much already.

“I felt there was tension and a coldness between us. Sometime after that, Mark and I moved up to the other room and lit the stove and we stayed there for the evening.

“At some stage they left without us realising. They left in Tadg’s car, that [Opel] Mokka.

“I cannot put a time on that and don’t have a time for when they came back.

“I may have gone to bed at around 8pm. I cannot be sure, but they were not back before that anyway.

“I fell asleep at some stage while watching TV. I was not taking anything [medicine] to sleep at that time.

“I would have woken at some stage to turn off the TV.

“I got up during the night to go to the toilet. Diarmuid was asleep on the couch in the kitchen with the TV on and I remember turning that off.

“Diarmuid didn’t acknowledge that I passed or was awake, so I just presumed he was asleep anyway.

“Diarmuid had slept on the couch prior to us leaving to stay with the Sherlocks.

“At around 6am [October 26] I heard movement in the house to alert me that somebody was up, presuming it was Tadg.

“I did think to myself it was early as I thought to myself it was a bank holiday Monday and he would not have been working.

“I woke at some stage after that. I don’t know the noise or something that woke me. I cannot describe the noise [but] I know now it was gunshots.

“I didn’t realise it was gunshots until I was after seeing them [rifles] in Tadg and Diarmuid’s hands.

“I got up and put on my dressing gown and shoes.

“I left my bedroom to find Tadg and Diarmuid with guns. I don’t know guns and never investigated the guns attached to the house other than my father had a shotgun and it was the same as you would see on TV.

“Tadg and Diarmuid were facing into the bedroom – the bedroom that Mark was in.

“I cannot remember the order in which this happened, but I said, ‘Oh my God, what have ye done now?’

“They both let off a shot each towards the bedroom in the door.

“I went back into my room to get my phone and when I came out, Diarmuid took the phone from me.

“Diarmuid said something, but I don’t remember what that was right now. [It later emerged it was: “There’s your solicitor’s letter for you.”] Diarmuid was the one nearest to me and Tadg was on the far side.

“They were both dressed in normal clothes, nothing different in that sense. They seemed agitated – Tadg didn’t say a word. They both left then. I went in to where Mark was to find a phone but only located a lead or charger.

“Mark was lying out of bed, sitting on the floor up against the bed and locker, blood and slime coming from his mouth, his legs wrapped in the duvet and sheets.

“I didn’t find a phone. I went up to the parlour to see if I could locate the landline.

“Mark was just wearing underwear, nothing else.

“When I went to look for that [phone] it had been taken and was missing. I had left that there the previous night or evening prior to going to my bedroom looking for numbers.”

Mrs O’Sullivan told gardaí she then looked for a key to open the gate leading out from the farm courtyard.

“My intention was to open the gate and leave in a car to get help. Just to say, before I left the house I said to Mark, ‘Hold on, I am going to get help’. But when I arrived at the gate I found a newer and bigger lock.”

Unable to use a car to get help, Mrs O’Sullivan realised she had no option but to run and raise the alarm.

“I then saw both Tadg and Diarmuid outside the gate or courtyard walls. Tadg was pacing back and forth a little with the gun in his hands. Diarmuid was on the ground banging something, but I couldn’t see. None of them uttered a word to me – Tadg may have seen me, but Diarmuid was facing the other way.

“I went back into the house and thought to myself, how I am going to get out of here?

“So I went out what I call the front of the house where there is a little garden. I went out the side of the house and kept to the right over by the fairy fort and down by the ditches on the right hand side to stay out of sight.

“I didn’t know if they were going to follow me or drive out of there or what. I came out on to the passage and down into Cronin’s yard. From the house to there is about half-a-mile. I didn’t see or hear Tadg or Diarmuid any more by the time I got to Cronin’s house.

“I came into the yard and Jackie [Cronin] had possibly just gone out to do cows when he came around the corner to me.

“I alerted him to what was after happening at home in Raheen between Tadg, Diarmuid and Mark. I knocked at the door of Cronin’s house and that is what alerted Jackie and Ann.”

Mrs O’Sullivan later told the couple that Tadg and Diarmuid had “shot him [Mark] again in front of me”. She became distraught as she said: “Tadg and Diarmuid did what they done to make [me] suffer.”

Armed gardaí were at the scene within minutes of the alarm being raised by the Cronins, while Mrs O’Sullivan’s cousin and neighbour, Louise Sherlock, was called to the house to support her.

Two security cordons were placed around the area, and armed officers later discovered Mark’s body in his bedroom and the bodies of Tadg and Diarmuid in a field about 600 metres from the farmhouse, close to a fairy fort.

Both Tadg and Diarmuid died from single gunshot wounds to the head, and handwritten notes, both addressed to Mrs O’Sullivan, were found on the bodies.

Gardaí recovered two rifles, a bolt-action CZ and a semi-automatic Squires Bingham, both .22 calibre, at the scene.