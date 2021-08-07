| 14.3°C Dublin

‘They both let off a shot’ – mother’s harrowing account to gardaí reveals horror of Kanturk tragedy that destroyed a family

A view of the farmhouse in Assolas, Kanturk, north-east Co Cork Expand
Anne O'Sullivan (second from right) is consoled at the funeral of her son Mark in St Mary's church Kanturk, Cork. Photo: David Conachy Expand
Mark O'Sullivan was murdered by his father and brother in a farm inheritance dispute. Expand
Dad Tadg O'Sullivan Expand
Diarmuid O'Sullivan blasted his brother with a shotgun Expand

Ralph Riegel Twitter Email

Mother-of-two Anne O’Sullivan (61) made multiple statements to gardaí in the weeks after the horrific murder-double suicide that claimed the lives of her elder son Mark (25), husband Tadg (59) and youngest son Diarmuid (23).

The nurse, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer on February 28 last year, gave several interviews to gardaí over a period of three weeks because of her deteriorating health and the shock at having her entire family wiped out.

The statements were made between October 28 and November 19. Anne died from cancer last April, only six months after the murder-double suicide carried out by Tadg and Diarmuid who were angry over a €2m farm inheritance row.

