‘These fires don’t occur naturally’ – increased patrols after 300 hectares of Wicklow Mountains destroyed in fire

There will be increased patrols and aerial surveillance of national parks and reserves following an uptick in fires that “do not occur naturally”, Minister for Heritage Malcolm Noonan said.

More than 300 hectares of natural habitat have been damaged and destroyed at Wicklow Mountains National Park over the past few days through illegal fires, the minister said, adding the scene was “by no means unfamiliar”.

Mr Noonan said the fires are set deliberately and those that light them are “a scourge on society” with no regard for local people’s health as well as the effect on the regions and the public spending on dealing with such fires.

“We see them [illegal fires] every year, including in the State’s most valuable natural assets – our National Parks and Nature Reserves – which provide such enormous benefits to nature, society and the economy.

"We all remember the devastation that was caused by the vast illegal fire in Killarney National Park last April.

“Let’s be clear: these fires do not occur naturally. They’re set deliberately, with no concern for the wide-ranging impacts on local people’s health and wellbeing, private property, tourism, emergency services, the defence forces and indeed the public purse.

“That’s without mentioning the priceless wildlife and habitats that are brutally scorched and the consequent impact of soil mobilisation and siltation on streams, rivers and lakes,” Mr Noonan said.

The risk of man-made fire is now a permanent feature of our year, the minister said, adding that: “As night follows day, at the first extended period of dry weather, these fires are set”.

These fires are illegal from March 1 onwards and “invariably” get out of control, Mr Noonan said.

“The people who set them, and I believe they are known in their communities, are a scourge on society and their activities cost all of us. This mentality must change.

”People considering breaking the law in this way should be aware that aerial surveillance operations using drones and helicopters have been increased to support early detection and deterrence. As well as this, the National Parks and Wildlife Service maintains increased on-the-ground patrols at all National Parks and Reserves at times of high fire risk.

“It’s clear that we need to strengthen our approach to this all-too-frequent danger. Along with my colleagues Minister Darragh O’Brien and Minister Peter Burke, I will be engaging with the Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue TD, and the Minister for the Environment, Eamon Ryan TD, to progress a coordinated response as a matter of urgency,” Mr Noonan said.