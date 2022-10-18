‘These are exceptional times’ – Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien as Government signs off on winter eviction ban

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has said the eviction ban will protect a “significant” cohort of people who received tenancy terminations earlier this year.

Minister O’Brien said 2,273 tenancies were due to be terminated in this quarter.

The Government today signed off on an eviction ban to run from November to the end of March 2023. Tenants now cannot be issued with an eviction notice during this time.

However, there will be exceptions for those who do not pay their rent or damage a property.

“Cabinet has recognised the exceptional times that we’re in at the moment and the severe pressure that there is on our emergency accommodation right across the country for a number of reasons,” he told the News at One on RTÉ.

“We’ve acute pressures there we want to make sure that we can protect tenancies through these winter months whilst also respecting fully the rights of the property owners.

“Effectively what is in place is a temporary time ban pause on the effecting of notices of terminations, notices to quit can still be issued but they will not take effect until it’s scaled but the last date would be June 18, 2023.

“Depending on the length of the tenancy, the additional protections are then given to the tenant to ensure that there are no no-fault evictions over the winter months between November 1, subject to this legislation passing the Dáil, and April 1 next year but then it’s scaled after that.”

Minister O’Brien said the Government took a decision “collectively” today to make this intervention “on the basis of the exceptional winter that we’re facing into”.

“Basically, any notice to quit that’s already issued in advance of this legislation coming into effect, the tenancy will not be terminated during the period of the moratorium,” he said.

“But it will take effect after the moratorium ends. Someone who has a tenancy between one years and seven years, they would have had 180 days' notice so if that six-month period is after the moratorium date, it would take effect there.

“Depending on the length of tenancy that someone has, the earliest that a notice of quit can be actually affected would be April 15, 2023, and the latest would be June 18, 2023.

“What this does is protect quite a significant cohort of people who already would have received tenancy terminations in Q1 and Q2 of this year that were due to take place in this quarter, about 2,273 tenancies.”