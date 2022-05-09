‘There’s no Da Vinci Code going on here’ – Stephen Donnelly ‘guarantees’ NMH will have no religious influence

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said there will be no religious influence in the new National Maternity Hospital (NMH) at the proposed St Vincent’s campus despite ongoing concerns.

Mr Donnelly said there is “no De Vinci Code going on here” and whatever agreements have been reached between the Sisters of Charity and the Vatican, the NMH will be a secular facility.

He said the “State will own the building” and at the end of the proposed 299 years lease, the land and whatever is on it will revert to the landowner – St Vincent’s Hospital Healthcare Group.

However, he said as modern hospitals have a “useful life expectancy” of 40 to 50 years, the ownership of lands will not be an issue as the building will be “long gone” in 300 years.

“[St] Vincent’s have been very clear on this, not only were there no preconditions insisted on or requested, they have said there was no approach, there was never any conversation. Not only that, they’ve said, as a secular organisation, no such conversation would be entertained and there is no mechanism for any religious influence,” he told Newstalk’s Hard Shoulder programme.

Read More

“Many people around the country have been saying this to me, they’ve been saying can you guarantee us that this is truly independent, it is truly autonomous, it will provide all of the services and there’s no back door, there’s no De Vinci Code going on here. I can give absolute guarantees, but not only can I give the guarantees, St Vincent’s have given the guarantees, the NMH have given the guarantees.”

Mr Donnelly said these assurances have given by midwives and doctors who are working in Holles Street hospital, and who would only give guarantees “if their independence was protected”.

He said people are “asking the right questions” but the 299-year lease does “what it needs to do”, and the NMH’s constitutional independence has been secured through multiple clauses, including the “golden share”, which allows the Health Minister to intervene if all clinical services are not being provided.

Mr Donnelly said Ireland has a “bad history” when it comes to women’s healthcare and the Church and he “wholeheartedly” agrees that the NMH should have no religious influence, and that this has been “secured”.

He said the St Vincent’s hospital campus has a lot of different healthcare providers on site, and the St Vincent’s group chose to keep the land rather than gifting it to the State because “their view” is that a single owner can manage the site more efficiently.

He added that he would prefer if the State owned the site, but CPO was not a viable option because it had the potential to delay the long-awaited development further.

“It is something I looked, it is something I sought legal advice on,” he said.

“There would be no guarantee that we would succeed. Obviously, we would have to demonstrate that there is a reason for us to own the land… Secondly, there is every chance that it would add years to the project. We’ve been talking about this project for nine years, we’ve had planning permission for five years, the Mulvey Agreement was signed-off by Simon Harris six years ago.

“We have to stop spending years and years and years talking about this and get on and build the hospital. The other thing that is entirely possible if we were to proceed with a CPO, is that one or more of the parties would say this is not what it was meant to be…What we could be faced with is starting again, not necessarily managing to achieve co-location but I think adding 10 to 15 years to this project.”