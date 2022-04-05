‘There’s little recourse for victims in all of this’ – Former Garda Chief on Graham Dwyer European Court victory

A former garda chief has said today’s Court of Justice for the European Union (CJEU) ruling in favour of Graham Dwyer will diminish the ability of gardaí to tackle crime going forward.

This morning the Luxembourg court said EU law precludes the general and indiscriminate retention of traffic and location data relating to electronic communications for the purposes of combating serious crime.

The judgment will bolster Dwyer’s chances in a separate appeal against his conviction for the murder of childcare worker Elaine O’Hara in 2012.

Foxrock architect Dwyer was sentenced to life in prison in 2015.

Mobile phone metadata was of significant assistance to the investigation.

This data, which showed where certain phones were at certain times and what other phones they were in contact with, proved crucial to identifying him as a suspect following Ms O’Hara’s disappearance.

Dwyer will now seek to rely on the CJEU ruling in his separate challenge to his conviction, where he intends to argue the data should not have been admitted in evidence at his trial.

Former assistant commissioner, Dr Patrick Leahy, said he is “not surprised” by today’s landmark ruling but it will have a significant impact on existing and future investigations.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Clair Byrne programme, Dr Leahy said mobile phone use is ever present in modern life, and the mobile data is an essential tool for investigators.

“When we look at how often the data has been used or accessed, since 2018 there’s been a reduction from 13,500 approximately to just over 2,500 in 2021,” he said.

“So, there’s been a huge reduction in the access to this type of data which is inextricably linked to criminality.

"There’s very few objects on the planet today that you can directly link to facilitating crime like you can with mobile phones.

“It’s ubiquitous to normal life on the planet now and what we’re looking at this morning now is we’re putting privacy rights over other rights.”

Dr Leahy said a “balance of rights” must be struck and victims need to be taken into consideration.

“There’s little recourse for victims in all of this and ultimately, they’re the people that are affected by this and families of victims are affected by it.

“We know that this type of data is really important to investigations and now it seems that we’re not going to be able to access it as police and this all across Europe,” he added.

The ruling does not rule out the retention of data entirely.

For the purposes of combating serious crime and preventing serious threats to public security, the targeted retention of traffic and location data which is limited, was not precluded by the CJEU.

Also not prohibited is the “expedited retention” or “quick freeze” of traffic and location data in the possession of service providers.

However, Dr Leahy argued mobile phone data can place a murder at a scene and track their movements in the lead up to the crime and it will no longer be available to Gardaí in these circumstances.

“We investigated 18 murders a year when I was the assistant commissioner for Dublin and this type of information was central to every one of those investigations,” he said.

