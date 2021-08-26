‘There were children screaming, I saw everything’ – Irish citizen tells of fleeing the chaos of Afghanistan

Sosan Enayatullha is back in Dublin with her children. Photo: RTÉ News

IRISH citizen Sosan Enayatullha has opened up about fleeing Afghanistan without her family after returning to Kabul for her brother’s wedding.

The mother-of-two has lived in Ireland for 11 years and travelled to the country for her brother’s wedding earlier this month. It was her first trip home since 2017.

Speaking on The Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ, Ms Enayatullha described the desolate streets in Afghanistan once the Taliban took control.

“On August 15, people said the Taliban are here,” she said. “I was so shocked and I was trying to hide myself and my passport. I was crying and shaking. The streets were empty and shops were closed.”

She described the chaotic scenes at Kabul airport as people tried to escape.

“After two days some friends called and said ‘come to the airport, you can go now’. I took my family with me and we all went to Kabul airport.

“There were thousands of people in the airport waiting to get on the plane. There were gunshots. I was crying and I said to my mum ‘please, let's go’, and she said ‘no, this is a chance to get out from Afghanistan’.

“There were children screaming. I saw everything. People were even climbing on the plane and the plane was full. That day I left my family and came back home.”

Ms Enayatullha feared for her life. She said the Taliban told her sister to cover her face.

Since the Taliban took control, women in Afghanistan have been forced to wear a burka when in public.

She is still very worried about her family, she said: “My heart is bleeding for my people and my family.”

Ms Enayatullha got in touch with the Irish embassy in Abu Dhabi and arrived at the airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

She was eventually allowed through the gate at the airport after pleading with Afghan soldiers.

“It was a disaster. People were climbing over each other to get in. I showed my passport and I said please let me in, I have two kids, and they let me in. Everything was different with the American soldiers – I felt safe and calm.”

Ms Enayatullha’s mother, brother, two sisters, and nieces and nephews are still in Afghanistan.

“The new generation, they didn’t see the Taliban and now they’re so scared and crying.”

She has since applied to try and bring her family to Ireland.

The Department of Justice says it has fast-tracked more than 100 applications for family reunification from Afghan citizens since the Taliban took control.

Now back in Dublin with her children, Ms Enayatullha said: “it is a different world. I feel very lucky.”