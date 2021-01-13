| 10.9°C Dublin

‘There was no Hollywood ending for me and my mother' - one woman's story of Sean Ross Abbey and Sister Hildegarde McNulty

Colleen Anderson was adopted from Sean Ross Abbey in Roscrea by a family in the USA – but there was no 'better life’ and a reunion with her birth mother did not bring closure

Colleen at Sean Ross Abbey in Roscrea Expand

Catherine Fegan

In the end, there was nothing.

No unfurled arms or lingering embrace. No choked-back tears or joyous smiles. No soothing whisperings or long-lost stares.

They were finally together, but somewhere, in the dark abyss of the 40 years that had passed, the shame that had taken root all those years ago had strangled all sense of hope.

Privacy